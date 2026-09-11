MEDUPI LAMOLA | What municipal election candidates can learn from Koki’s viral campaign

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Imagine campaigning to become head girl at your school and suddenly attracting the attention of American singer Missy Elliott.

That is what happened when a lively campaign supporting a South African learner known as Koki travelled from the school grounds onto TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

The video featured dancing, music, humour and enthusiastic learners rallying behind her bid to become head girl in 2027. South African personalities such as Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo joined the conversation before the campaign caught the attention of the American hip-hop star.

According to reports, what began as a school leadership campaign became a national social media moment. Koki may not have set out to teach politicians about digital marketing, but her campaign offers several lessons for the thousands of people preparing to contest South Africa’s local government elections.

South Africans will vote in the local government elections on November 4, a date confirmed by the Electoral Commission of South Africa. More than 143,000 candidates have reportedly been nominated, while approximately 520 political parties are expected to participate.

In such a crowded political marketplace, simply appearing on a ballot paper will not make a candidate visible. Posters on street poles, branded T-shirts and speeches by national leaders may create awareness, but municipal candidates also need to help residents understand who they are, what they represent and why they deserve support.

Koki’s campaign succeeded in doing something many political campaigns struggle to achieve: it made the candidate memorable. The message was uncomplicated. The objective was clear. Most importantly, the campaign felt like something her peers wanted to join and not something they had been instructed to endorse.

People share energy, not manifestos

Political campaigns often use social media as a digital noticeboard. They publish formal statements, meeting announcements, photographs of leaders and extracts from manifestos. The information may be important, but it does not necessarily invite participation.

Koki’s campaign worked differently. Her supporters did not merely receive a message; they became part of it. Their dancing, chanting and enthusiasm turned them into campaign ambassadors. Every person who shared, commented on or recreated the content helped carry the campaign beyond the school.

A person who enjoys a video is not automatically persuaded by its message, and someone who shares a campaign post will not necessarily vote for the candidate. That distinction matters

This is an example of participatory communication. Instead of an organisation controlling every part of the message, members of the community help create and distribute it. Research into political communication increasingly shows that social media users are not passive audiences. They interpret, adapt and recirculate political content through their own networks.

Research by Kübler and colleagues on the relationship between liking, sharing and voting also suggests that social media activity forms part of a complex political-engagement system. However, these actions do not all have the same value.

A person who enjoys a video is not automatically persuaded by its message, and someone who shares a campaign post will not necessarily vote for the candidate. That distinction matters.

Make the candidate visible and relatable

Local elections are fought in wards, yet many campaigns remain dominated by national leaders and generic party messages. Residents may recognise the party logo but know almost nothing about the person asking to represent their community. Koki’s campaign had a recognisable person at its centre. Voters also need to see the human being behind the election poster.

A ward candidate could use short videos to explain their connection to the area, walk through local streets, answer residents’ questions and show an understanding of problems such as water interruptions, potholes, refuse removal, electricity and safety. This should not become staged political theatre. The objective is to demonstrate presence, knowledge and accountability.

Authenticity does not mean abandoning professionalism. It means that the candidate’s language, personality and online conduct should feel consistent with how residents experience that person offline. A carefully produced video cannot compensate for a candidate who is absent from the community or inaccessible after being elected.

Understand how each platform works

Another lesson is that content must fit the platform. A media statement copied onto TikTok is unlikely to inspire much interest. Short-form video generally depends on immediacy, personality, sound and visual storytelling. Facebook may support longer community discussions, while WhatsApp can be useful for sharing local information through trusted networks. These platforms should not be treated as identical channels.

Political parties also need to communicate in the languages residents use every day. A humorous isiZulu video, an Afrikaans community update or a Setswana explanation of a ward issue may connect more effectively than a polished national message written only in formal English.

This is not about pretending to be young or borrowing every popular dance challenge. Young audiences can quickly detect forced relevance. The deeper lesson from Koki’s campaign is cultural fluency: her communication appeared to grow naturally from the community around her, which is her school.

Build a community, not a follower count

Political campaigns often celebrate impressions, views, likes and follower numbers. These are useful measures of visibility, but they are not evidence of political brand trust. A better campaign would track the journey from reach to meaningful engagement, community participation, voter registration and, ultimately, turnout.

A video watched by 1-million people may have little electoral value if most viewers do not live in the candidate’s ward. Conversely, a WhatsApp discussion involving 200 local residents may lead to a well-attended community meeting and a clearer understanding of neighbourhood priorities.

The goal should therefore not be virality at any cost. It should be relevant engagement with people who can participate in local democracy.

Virality can win attention. It cannot repair a road, restore a water supply or govern a municipality

A 2022 South African research article by Martin Bekker, Carin Runciman and Benjamin Roberts highlights the complexity of youth voter behaviour and declining electoral participation among younger citizens. Parties should therefore avoid treating young people merely as a market to be targeted.

Young South Africans are political actors, community members and content creators who want opportunities to be heard and not just requests to share campaign material.

The comparison between a school election and a municipal election has limits. Political campaigns operate in a more contested environment, where misinformation, coordinated harassment, undisclosed influencer relationships and manipulated content can distort democratic debate.

Algorithms may also reward outrage, conflict and spectacle because these generate reactions. This can tempt candidates to pursue controversy rather than substance. Female and younger candidates may face particularly aggressive or gendered online abuse.

There is also a digital divide. Not every voter has affordable data, a smartphone or equal access to every platform. Social media campaigning must complement and not replace community radio, local meetings, door-to-door engagement and face-to-face accountability.

Celebrity endorsement also needs to be handled cautiously. Missy Elliott’s response expanded the reach of Koki’s campaign, but political candidates should not assume that celebrity attention automatically creates political brand trust. Undisclosed paid endorsements or influencers with no connection to a community may appear opportunistic rather than credible.

The real lesson from Koki

Koki’s campaign reminds us that communication is most powerful when people feel that they belong to the story. Her peers gave the campaign its energy. Social media gave that energy scale.

For South Africa’s parties and candidates, the lesson is not simply to dance, follow trends or chase viral moments. It is to communicate clearly, invite participation, understand the culture of each platform and place real people and local concerns at the centre of the campaign.

Virality can win attention. It cannot repair a road, restore a water supply or govern a municipality.

Candidates who combine Koki’s sense of community with ethical communication, credible solutions and a genuine record of engagement may achieve something more valuable than millions of views: the political brand trust of the people they hope to represent.

Lamola is a marketing and communication manager at Wits Business School. He writes in his personal capacity.

Sowetan