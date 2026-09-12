MSIZI MYEZA | Are village malls indicators of growth or instruments of modern-day slavery?

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The R170m Lephalale Mall has opened its doors, bringing the long-awaited convenience of one-stop shopping to the growing Limpopo town. Picture:

In the past two decades, we have seen the proliferation of shopping malls and convenience centres in townships such as Mabopane, KwaMashu, Protea and Dobsonville, and rural villages such as Tshakuma, Umsinga and Mbazwane.

Proponents of such developments argue that shopping malls act as vital engines driving economic development, modernisation and integration of rural areas into broader market economies. They contend that many shopping malls serve as a compelling barometer for the health and expansion of an economy for several reasons.

When individuals have more spending power, it naturally translates into increased retail activity, which malls predominantly represent or respond to. This surge in retail spending directly contributes to the gross domestic product and stimulates job creation, from construction stages to retail staffing and ancillary services.

Moreover, shopping malls reflect urbanisation and infrastructural development, which are key components of economic progress. The establishment of new malls often requires significant investment in real estate, transportation and utilities, indicating capital flow and investor confidence in a region’s economic prospects.

Another important aspect is that shopping malls promote economic diversification. They provide a platform for various industries, including fashion, electronics, food and beverage, entertainment and services, to flourish simultaneously.

This diversification reduces dependence on any single economic sector and helps create a resilient economy capable of withstanding market fluctuations.

This phenomenon also presents a paradoxical landscape where the expansion of retail infrastructure could be interpreted either as a positive sign of economic progress or as a troubling manifestation of the modern liquidation of rural economies, such as spaza shops and general dealers, which might inadvertently deepen the plight of rural populations.

Unprecedented access

It is imperative to understand the dimensions through which shopping malls can influence rural economies. At a superficial glance, the construction of such commercial complexes often signals investment inflows into traditionally underserved areas of our country.

The shopping centres have generated a spectrum of employment opportunities for unemployed youth, not only within retail outlets but also in auxiliary services such as maintenance, security, logistics and administration. This could potentially translate into improved household incomes for villagers who might otherwise have limited job prospects.

Moreover, the infrastructure development commonly associated with mall construction, including better roads, electricity supply and communications, has facilitated broader economic activities and enhanced the overall living standards of communities living in the villages.

Shopping centres provide villagers with unprecedented access to diverse goods and services. Access to a variety of consumer products, including essential household items, health care products, electronics and even entertainment options, has greatly contributed to elevating the quality of life.

This shift also stimulates local demand and encourages entrepreneurs to innovate and participate in new markets, possibly fostering micro and small business development alongside corporate retail operations.

Workers marginalised

However, it is imperative to adopt a critical lens when evaluating the developments as the benefits may be superficial and potentially overshadowed by systemic exploitation and socioeconomic challenges. A significant concern lies in the labour conditions prevalent in many rural shopping malls.

The promise of employment can obscure the reality of poorly paid, insecure jobs with minimal worker protections, where workers may be subjected to extended hours without adequate compensation. This labour dynamic can echo traditional forms of servitude by entrapping workers in cycles of dependency with limited opportunities for upward mobility.

Furthermore, shopping malls often operate under corporate policies that may marginalise local vendors, general dealers, artisans and small businesses that cannot compete with established commercial entities.

In addition, the infiltration of large corporate chains and mall developments can undermine local entrepreneurs and traditional markets by monopolising consumer attention and financial resources.

The standardisation and homogenisation of goods may marginalise local products and cultures, leading to economic leakage where profits generated fail to circulate back into the local economy. This phenomenon contributes to a widening inequality gap and diminishes the resilience of rural economic systems.

This suppression of traditional economic actors threatens to dismantle the fabric of rural economies that have sustained communities for generations. Ironically, rather than alleviating poverty, the dominating presence of large retail chains can redirect financial flows away from the communities, consolidating wealth among external investors while impoverishing local stakeholders.

It prompts critical reflection on whether economic growth driven by such developments is truly holistic and sustainable or merely a veneer masking deeper societal costs

Another critical aspect to consider is the issue of consumerism and its compatibility with the economic realities of township communities. The aggressive marketing strategies employed by mall retailers can encourage villagers to spend beyond their means, sometimes leading to indebtedness and financial distress.

This pattern can resemble a form of economic bondage where villagers’ limited resources are absorbed in sustaining consumption patterns that do not correspond to their income or savings capacity.

The cultural and social implications also warrant thorough scrutiny. The widespread adoption of mall-centred consumption risks eroding traditional values, social cohesion and communal ways of life.

Beyond the economic implications, the social and cultural ramifications demand careful attention. The replacement or overshadowing of traditional marketplaces by shopping malls can erode long-standing social practices and communal interactions that have historically served as the backbone of rural society.

Such disruptions may weaken community bonds, alter social hierarchies and contribute to cultural disintegration. It prompts critical reflection on whether economic growth driven by such developments is truly holistic and sustainable or merely a veneer masking deeper societal costs.

Established practices related to barter, community markets and local craftsmanship may be undermined as the dominant retail paradigm shifts toward homogenised goods and globalised consumer culture. This cultural displacement can diminish community identity and resilience, which are crucial intangible assets for sustainable development.

Balanced approach

The proliferation of shopping malls in townships and rural villages undeniably holds the potential to catalyse economic growth through enhanced employment, infrastructure, and access to goods. However, this phenomenon is also fraught with significant pitfalls.

Without careful regulation, community engagement and inclusive economic strategies, malls risk becoming instruments of modern-day economic subjugation that further impoverish rural and township inhabitants, stripping them of autonomy and perpetuating systemic inequalities.

Given the complexity and duality of the rise of shopping malls in rural villages, it is not a straightforward narrative of progress or exploitation but rather a complex phenomenon requiring nuanced analysis.

I argue that only through a balanced, context-sensitive approach can the promise of economic progress translate into genuine empowerment for township and rural villagers.

An equitable and culturally sensitive approach is vital to ensure the developments serve as true agents of empowerment rather than instruments of further impoverishment.

Dr Myeza is CEO of the Council for the Built Environment. He writes in his personal capacity

Sowetan