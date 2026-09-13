ZINGISWA LOSI | Cosatu congress to tackle gender and LGBTQIA+ challenges

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Cosatu will hold its 15th national congress from Monday to Thursday, where delegates, ranging from domestic workers in Sandton to nurses in Mossel Bay, will gather to reflect upon the many crises facing the working class and, most importantly, to put together real solutions to resolve these.

Foremost will be the many challenges facing women and girls. We can never be truly free as a nation as long as half our people face unacceptably high levels of discrimination, barriers and, most shamefully, gender-based violence (GBV).

While we must be proud of the many strides we have made to overcome centuries of discrimination and oppression based upon gender and sexual orientation since 1994 under the leadership of successive ANC-led administrations, we cannot rest nor accept the many painful experiences a young school pupil in KwaMashu or a teacher in Soweto face simply because they are female.

Nor can we tolerate horrific instances of homophobia and brutal acts of violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ communities.

We are correctly proud of our progress as a nation and our constitution, which today guarantees equal rights to all our people, including banning discrimination based upon gender and sexual orientation.

We are proud that we were the first African nation, and among world leaders, to legalise same-sex partnerships. We have supported subsequent legislative amendments to our marital, divorce and pension laws in parliament to ensure we continue to strengthen our legal guarantees of equality for all, including women, children and same-sex partners.

Cosatu has sought to lead by example in this struggle, and it is no accident that the federation of Ray Alexander, Nana Abrahams and Dora Tamana was the first labour federation in South Africa to have a woman president.

It is this commitment to equality and uplifting our most vulnerable that drove Cosatu with the support of President Cyril Ramaphosa to put in place the national minimum wage in 2019.

This historic law has seen the wages of 800,000 domestic workers, 900,000 farm workers and more than four-million workers in restaurants, hotels, petrol stations and construction sites, among others, the overwhelming majority of whom are women, rise by 100%, 66% and 50%, respectively, since it was introduced.

When right-wing political parties have sought to scrap the Employment Equity Act, we have defended it, as it has opened the doors for employment for millions of women, black and white, who were once denied equal opportunities.

It was Cosatu working closely with the government that helped amend the Companies Act that this year has required listed and state-owned companies to publicly disclose and seek approval from their shareholders for their remuneration policies and what they pay their highest- and lowest-paid employees.

This has seen major financial and retail companies move to improve the wages of their most junior employees, overwhelmingly African and coloured women.

Cosatu is now supporting the Fair Pay Bill before parliament, which seeks to end unfair wage practices and boost equal pay for equal work.

It was Cosatu working closely with parliament who helped ensure that maternity leave benefits were extended to include cover for women who experienced third-trimester miscarriages and stillborn births as well as to introduce paid parental and adoption leave.

Today we are engaging at Nedlac on further reforms to improve maternity, parental and adoption leave as part of strengthening the family.

In 2023, the federation helped parliament amend the Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act to extend cover to more than 800,000 domestic workers as well as compensation for workers experiencing post-traumatic stress at the workplace. This will help thousands of female workers subjected to sexual harassment and GBV at work.

Cosatu, through its work at the International Labour Organisation (IOL), Nedlac and parliament, helped ensure South Africa’s ratification of ILO Convention 190 on the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work.

It has now been enshrined in South Africa’s criminal and labour laws, which went through a comprehensive overhaul in 2021, to ensure that the police and courts would be empowered to enter property, search and seize weapons, detain, deny bail and impose hefty prison terms for persons accused, charged or convicted of GBV.

After years of pressure from Cosatu, the police are now being boosted with an additional 10,000 personnel.

While we are proud of the many gains we have made in the struggle to end gender and sexual orientation discrimination and oppression, we must equally be honest about how far we still have to go.

Cosatu will not rest as long as a female banker is denied equal pay for equal work, a domestic worker is sexually harassed, a female cashier is strip-searched or a pupilo is raped.

Losi is Cosatu president

Sowetan