ITSHOKENG KEKANA | How dangling carrots and accountability are shaping your election choices

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South African politics has never been unfamiliar with the use of history, identity, ideology, grievance, political records and promises as currencies of public support. Picture:

The recent debate between the DA and the EFF offered a revealing glimpse into the way political parties try to persuade South Africans to entrust them with power.

It was not merely a contest between two parties with competing policies for Johannesburg. Beneath the arguments about governance, inequality and the failures of the state was something more interesting.

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille reaching into South Africa’s history and invoking her own experience as a journalist during apartheid, including her involvement in reporting on the circumstances surrounding Steve Biko’s death, was particularly interesting. It was not simply a recollection of history. In the context of an electoral contest, it becomes part of the political case for why voters should regard her party as worthy of their trust.

The EFF, by contrast, draws heavily on a political tradition that insists South Africa’s present cannot be understood independently of the structural inequalities produced by its history. Its political appeal is therefore rooted not only in what it believes the government is failing to do, but also in its interpretation of why South Africa continues to experience those failures.

Neither of the observations is, by itself, an assessment of which party made the better argument. What they provide is something more useful: another example of how political parties construct the case for why voters should entrust them with power.

This is where the political conversation becomes worth examining beyond the individual debate.

There is a distinction between recognising a legitimate historical record and allowing that record to remain a perpetual argument for why a party should be entrusted with the country’s present and future

South African politics has never been unfamiliar with the use of history, identity, ideology, grievance, political records and promises as currencies of public support.

The ANC, for much of its electoral history, has been able to draw on its role in the liberation struggle and its place at the forefront of the transition to democracy as part of its political appeal.

That history is neither insignificant nor something that should be erased from our politics. However, there is a distinction between recognising a legitimate historical record and allowing that record to remain a perpetual argument for why a party should be entrusted with the country’s present and future.

The same principle applies beyond the ANC.

A party can present itself as the custodian of a particular historical tradition. Another can present itself as the vehicle for economic transformation. Another can offer administrative competence. Another can promise stability, accountability, a break from the political establishment or protection from a perceived threat.

These are all legitimate components of political persuasion. The problem begins when the political appeal becomes easier to articulate than the political prescription attached to it.

This is the recurring pattern worth paying attention to.

Political parties do not merely ask voters to consider their policies. They construct narratives around why those policies should be trusted. They tell voters what they represent, what went wrong, who is responsible, what they have achieved, what they intend to change and, sometimes, what voters should fear if they are not given power.

In other words, there is always a carrot. Sometimes the carrot is history. Sometimes it is transformation and sometimes competence. Sometimes it is stability or a record of what a party says it has already delivered.

Sometimes it is simply the promise things will be better under new management. But the existence of a persuasive carrot should not lower the standard by which the promise attached to it is judged.

This is where political accountability becomes more complicated. Parties are often allowed to define their own successes in terms that suit their political narrative.

Political parties should not be the sole arbiters of what constitutes the success of the promises on which voters entrusted them with power.

A government can point to legislation as evidence of transformation, another can point to financial stability as evidence of competent administration, and another can point to preventing further deterioration as evidence of successful governance.

Yet voters experience government differently. For the person waiting for a reliable water supply, the achievement may not be a legislative milestone. For someone navigating a dangerous public transport route, administrative reform may not feel like progress.

For a small business struggling with municipal bureaucracy, a balanced municipal budget may not, on its own, constitute a functioning government. For a community living with inadequate housing or deteriorating infrastructure, ideological commitments must eventually become something tangible. These are complex realities of the people who these parties expect votes from.

This does not mean legislation, financial management, institutional reform or ideological change are unimportant. They are often essential to meaningful governance.

The point is that political parties should not be the sole arbiters of what constitutes the success of the promises on which voters entrusted them with power.

Perhaps this is the standard South African political discourse needs to raise, and not whether a party has a compelling story about itself but whether it can clearly define what progress looks like, how that progress will be achieved and what evidence will demonstrate it has actually happened.

Historical accomplishments should be recognised. Political records should be scrutinised. Ideological convictions should be taken seriously, and promises should be heard.

However, none of these should become substitutes for a governing proposition. The approaching elections therefore offer more than another opportunity to choose between political parties. They provide an opportunity to observe, once again, what parties believe South Africans should find sufficiently compelling to exchange for political power.

The more important question is what voters receive in return because the real measure of a political party cannot ultimately be the strength of the carrot it presents before an election.

It has to be what happens after voters have taken it.

• Kekana is an independent writer focusing on social commentary and spatial inequality in SA.

Sowetan