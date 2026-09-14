STANLEY MURAVHA | We must care about quality of our political choices

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The merit of democracy is that it gives citizens the freedom and right to choose their own government, while its demerit is that it assumes all choices or votes are equal and represent everyone.

Democracy gives the same ballot to the most intelligent and the most ignorant, to the most corrupt and selfless and honest person, to the citizen who is politically conscious or who reads the auditor-general’s report, and to the one who votes for a T-shirt or a loaf of bread. At the end, it tells us that the outcomes are the will of the people.

In South Africa the will of the people has kept many incompetent people in power for decades. The unemployment rate, which sits at 33.6%, corruption and nepotism in government, cadre deployment, unstable water and electricity supply, and a local government that cannot produce a clean audit.

These have not been imposed on us by a dictator but by the democratic government that allows everyone to run for public office. This includes offices that, in the private sector, would otherwise require special skills, experience and qualifications, as well as a demonstration of the ability to fulfil one’s responsibilities.

When it comes to voting, we often find ourselves in a dilemma, much like being caught in a maze. We must choose between two snakes: one that is more poisonous and another that is less so. Unfortunately both options are harmful, and we end up settling for the one we believe to be less dangerous.

With hundreds of political parties promising the same things, we are left with no political party we can trust to appoint competent, capable, skilled, and experienced individuals to lead public institutions with integrity. We continue to make compromises.

We treat elections as a festival, not an interview. We never ask: if this person applied for a job at a private company, would they get it?

For many years, our democracy has allowed people who cannot run a spaza shop to run a metro with a budget worth billions and councillors who failed to matriculate to decide housing policy for thousands.

Moreover, charlatans, populists and outright criminals dare to stand on a stage, sing a catchy song, dance and become a mayoral candidate or be rewarded with a parliamentary seat. Because of this, we are seeing a system that values loyalty to a party and charisma more than honesty, competence or even basic sanity.

A simple question: why does the constitution demand high standards for a judge but no standard at all for the person who appoints the judges? However, for the most important job of all, leading the municipality or the country, we say anyone can lead, and then we act shocked when anyone does.

Until we start attaching consequences to bad governance, until we stop celebrating the right to choose and start caring about the quality of the choice, we will keep recycling the same incompetent and corrupt people to lead us.

Perhaps the problem is not democracy itself, but our romantic version of it. We treat elections as a festival, not an interview. We never ask: if this person applied for a job at a private company, would they get it?

Because of that, we unquestioningly vote for people who just want to enrich themselves with public funds and do things they know they would be arrested for if they were ordinary citizens.

It is time for us, as ordinary citizens, to vote soberly and consciously by evaluating political parties based on the individuals they appoint to key positions. Nowadays, these appointments often prioritise popularity, charm and charisma over actual competence and skills.

Democracy, as we practise it in South Africa, has become a suicide pact. It gives ordinary people the right to choose their abusers and allows mediocre and incompetent people to occupy positions that are above their capacity.

To ensure service delivery and that voters are well presented by integral individuals, government positions should be filled on merit rather than popularity or political party loyalty.

The same way we demand that a bank teller have a degree and other relevant experience, it should be applied in government positions such as being minister, mayor, councillor or in other key roles.

Muravha is a PhD student at the University of Johannesburg

Sowetan