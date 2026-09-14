S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Are disaffected citizens quietly quitting on democracy?

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Quiet quitting is one of the buzzwords of the post-lockdown social media era we live in now. It basically means doing the bare minimum at work, carrying out only the duties in your job description, and refusing to go the extra mile for your employer or manager.

From what I have read, it dates back as far as 2009 but became popular on social media around 2022 during the Covid-19 pandemic as many people around the world grappled with working from home, taking lockdown-related pay cuts, and the associated mental health issues.

It is not the same as work-to-rule, a practice traditionally used by trade unions as a precursor to a strike during labour disputes with employers.

One major difference is that it is usually an individual’s decision rather than a collective decision in a unionised setting. Second, quiet quitting may not be linked to an explicit demand, such as organised workers wanting a wage increase.

Rather, it reflects the employee’s state of despondency — they feel overworked, underpaid and even underappreciated but can’t quit their job because they have no alternative employment. So they do what they are paid to do and nothing more. If they can get away with doing even less, they do so.

Sometimes I wonder if, as citizens — especially those who have legally had the right to vote in SA only since 1994 — we aren’t quietly quitting on democracy.

I look at the social and political activism I grew up with in those dark days of state and political oppression and compare it to the general apathy that seems to have become the fate of many of our communities in the democratic era.

In those days, when the apartheid state failed to build a school in a community that clearly needed one, residents put together the few pennies they had to build a mud school or pay a teacher’s salary.

In the democratic era, too many of us find it convenient to keep quiet and look the other way even when our local schools, clinics and other public facilities are falling apart. That sense of civic duty that propelled much of the fight for freedom seems to be dissipating.

Is it a reflection of a general disappointment with the post-1994 order’s inability to fully deliver on the promise of freedom, economic justice and full equality?

With the next local government elections around the corner, I have been looking at what happened in the last municipal council polls. According to official figures, just over 45% of registered voters turned up to vote in 2021. Since not all adults eligible to vote are registered, turnout meant that in many of the country’s municipalities only three out of every 10 adults chose who should govern those municipalities. Hardly majority rule!

Yes, in a democracy people have as much right to vote as they do to not participate. But it is troubling that most people opting out of the electoral system are those historically excluded from voting in the first place.

From the very beginning of the modern phase of struggle against colonial conquest, universal suffrage was the main demand precisely because it was seen as an important tool the majority could use to transform their lives and the country.

Those who held power at the time — whether in the UK-controlled Union of South Africa or the Afrikaner-nationalist-dominated Republic of South Africa — understood this acutely, hence their constant refusal to grant blacks the right to vote.

Even those who claimed to be enlightened and liberal among them could only contemplate a “qualified suffrage” for blacks — where only propertied blacks with a certain level of income would be allowed to vote in the then Cape Colony.

Statistics showing that voter participation is the lowest in the townships, informal settlements and rural areas while remaining high in historically white-only suburbs suggest that we are slowly sliding back to some form of informal “qualified suffrage” where voting would be the preserve of white people and the lucky blacks who have made it to the middle class.

But without the ballot, what other instrument is available for the majority in townships, informal settlements and rural areas to be heard? Can those in the suburbs rest easy knowing that the system is stable and credible when they know that the majority have long quit it? What about the long-term legitimacy of a system whose governments are elected only by a few?

If the majority of the citizens are indeed “quiet quitting” democracy, then the whole post-1994 project is in peril. If we care enough about defending the current constitutional order we should ask ourselves why so many of our citizens are turning their backs on democracy and what we can do to make them believe the system can work for them too.