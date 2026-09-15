LARS GUMEDE | Cybersecurity crisis exposes gaps in South Africa’s AI policy plans

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Minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi withdrew draft national AI policy after it was found to contain fictitious research citations likely generated by AI. Picture:

An amended draft National Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy for South Africa must have sovereignty, the nation’s ability to independently control, own and govern its technology data security, privacy and infrastructure.

AI sovereignty has become of critical importance to the world’s major economies. This is fuelled by increasing fears that a small number of AI technology companies, such as OpenAI, Nvidia and Deepseek, and their countries, like the US and China, dominate AI technologies.

AI sovereignty includes ensuring South Africa safeguards data security and privacy, given the value and sensitivity of large amounts of AI usage data.

It also includes infrastructure autonomy, which allows a country to control and decide how to use compute resources such as data centres, graphics processing units (GPUs), which are specialised electronic chips designed to process thousands of calculations at the exact same time, and cloud platforms. It includes model ownership and development which gives locally accurate and safe AI, among other things.

Minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi withdrew draft national AI policy after it was found to contain fictitious research citations likely generated by AI.

This gives an opportunity to address several other areas of improvement. Overall, the draft policy addresses most of the major factors that a national AI policy should. However, there are major issues that could have serious consequences for the country’s future in the world of AI.

Support development of local AI competitiveness

In the draft policy, the interventions related to funding local AI are to “establish and appropriately fund dedicated AI research centres” and other “strategic funding from the government and private sector” to enhance the country’s competitiveness. However, there is no clear plan to do so and no mention of a local AI startup fund — something becoming a global standard.

France has unveiled its €100bn (R3.7-trillion) AI investment and infrastructure plan and is supporting local AI startups such as Mistral AI to compete with global AI heavies.

In the world’s major economies, their cybersecurity, cyberintelligence and cyberwarfare organisations are among their largest organisations

The UK recently launched its sovereign AI fund of £500m (R10.98bn) with the goal of reducing dependence on foreign AI providers and building a domestic AI ecosystem.

China has long been in the lead in terms of technology infrastructure, building an entire ecosystem which involves developing domestic models (done by Baidu, Alibaba, Moonshot and so on), state-backed funding of innovators, a protected market and more.

What South Africa must do, and prioritise above all other AI initiates and plans, is create a fund to back any local innovator who is building AI tech to compete with global AI giants and providers.

This should have five to 10 of the top AI minds in the country as a committee to decide who is funded, and then support the startups by using their services for local initiatives and AI integration. Such a thing is a basic need and can be done immediately without lengthy delays and consideration.

Cybersecurity in the world of AI

According to the draft policy, a proposed policy intervention is to “implement robust cybersecurity protocols to safeguard AI systems and data from unlawful access or acquisition of data”. Given South Africa is in the midst of a cybersecurity crisis and AI is making global cybersecurity issues worse, much more is needed.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, the country has the third-highest number of cybercrime victims globally. About 600 cyberattacks hit local businesses every hour, costing more than R2bn each year. Recently, there has been a surge of AI-driven cyber-incidents, including deepfake financial scams, voice-cloning scams and theft and automated cyberattacks.

In the world’s major economies, their cybersecurity, cyberintelligence and cyberwarfare organisations are among their largest organisations.

In the US, the national security agency, which works to prevent cyberthreats against the defence industrial base and carries out global cybersurveillance, is its largest intelligence service with an estimated 40,000 employees and $10bn (R163bn) budget.

China is reported to have an army of cyber-experts and hackers of 50,000 to 100,000 personnel, per Foreign Policy Magazine, with the director of the FBI saying: “Chinese hackers outnumber FBI cyberstaff by 50 to 1.”

South Africa must not be left behind in the world of AI, and we must start by learning from the trends and successes from around the world

In Israel, Unit 8200, the country’s cyberorganisation, is the largest unit in the defence force with more than 10,000 personnel, most of whom are between 18 and 21 years old.

It is clear why we have a cybersecurity crisis as there is no similarly resourced cyberorganisation in South Africa. In the context of the AI policy, a national cybersecurity and AI security organisation must be established to actively respond to the cybercrisis facing the country.

Implement the policy immediately

According to the explanatory note for the draft policy, finalisation of the national AI Policy is set for the 2025/26 period, 2026/27 is the target for the publishing of the policy guidelines, and the 2027/28 period is the target for full implementation of the policy. This means the proposed initiatives of the policy are two years away.

The development of AI and its implementation around the world is exponential. Certain basic AI initiatives need to be implemented immediately. A two-year delay of implementation, in the context of AI, could translate to a five to 10 year competitive gap in today’s terms.

Around the world there are examples of successful government AI integrations and initiatives. Brazil’s Alice AI system monitors their entire public procurement system.

In its first year it analysed 200,000 processes and led to the cancellation of R7bn worth of suspect contracts. Sweden’s companies’ registration department, the CRO, has deployed AI that sorts 60% of its incoming emails. Singapore has trained up to 100,000 adults in AI literacy as a part of its national AI strategy.

The continent’s AI leader is Mauritius. It consistently ranks in the top on account of its clear strategy and real-world implementation. The Mauritius Research and Innovation Council set up a fund for exciting local AI startups and SMEs, giving each up to R40m and has already funded more than 50.

It has invested nearly R1bn in science, technology, engineering & mathematics and AI education to certify 10,000 AI professionals by 2030 per its strategy.

It is clear two years and reinvention of the wheel is not needed. Instead, what is proven to have worked globally, such as the funding of local AI startups, should be immediately implemented here before it is too late. Waiting until 2028 in the world of AI is simply untenable.

South Africa must not be left behind in the world of AI, and we must start by learning from the trends and successes from around the world.

Gumede is the founder of the AI startup NowNow and author of AI Works For You.

Sowetan