MALAIKA MAHLATSI | The other 9/11 and the prioritisation of American lives

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The second tower of the World Trade Centre explodes into flames after being hit by a plane in New York on September 11 2001, with the Brooklyn Bridge in the foreground. Both towers of the complex collapsed after being hit by hijacked planes. Picture:

Last Friday marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks in New York. On the day, two planes were flown into the Twin Towers, causing both to collapse and devastating Lower Manhattan.

A third plane crashed into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US department of defence, just outside the country’s capital, Washington DC. The last plane crashed in a rural field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought off the hijackers.

The series of co-ordinated terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda led to the deaths of 2,996 people — 2,977 victims and the 19 hijackers. Hundreds of emergency first responders were also killed. The impact continued long after the debris was cleared.

Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of toxic debris containing more than 2,000 contaminants and known carcinogens were spread across Lower Manhattan when the towers collapsed, with an estimated 18,000 people developing illnesses as a result of the toxic dust. No sensible human being can be unaffected by such devastation.

However, there’s something deeply problematic about how 9/11 is commemorated across the world. In South Africa, all news media dedicated significant time and space to commemorating the incident, centring on lost American lives.

This wouldn’t be a problem if such attention were also given to the millions of lives in poorer nations that have been lost to terrorism. What makes this especially problematic is that while American lives are centred in discourse on terrorism, the lives of millions of people who have been impacted by the terrorism of America have been completely erased from memory.

The US finally withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, by which time the Taliban had recaptured Kabul and would, within days, be back in power. What has since happened in Afghanistan is an immeasurable catastrophe, one that continues to claim Afghan lives

It is not insignificant that American terrorism has been exclusively in the Global South and that the lives lost are of black, Latino and Arab people.

To illustrate this point, consider, for example, the other 9/11. This one occurred in Chile on September 11 1973 when the military violently overthrew the country’s democratic government.

It led to the brutal death of Salvador Allende, the socialist president of Chile who died inside the palace during the attack. More than 3,000 people were killed or disappeared by security forces during the military regime. Tens of thousands of citizens were forced to flee the country, while about 40,000 people faced detention and torture.

The US government, which had spent years destabilising Allende’s government, funded the coup. It funnelled millions to destabilising forces in the political, media, academic and military infrastructure.

It also pressured international financial institutions including the World Bank and the Export-Import Bank to block loans to Chile, and worked alongside private US corporations with interests in the region to isolate the regime, leading to complete economic and infrastructure collapse that claimed thousands of lives.

The Church commission report details the extent of American involvement not only in the Chilean coup but also in assassination plots to kill foreign leaders, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro and Congo’s Patrice Lumumba, among others.

Not a single media outlet in South Africa said a word about the Chilean 9/11 ... It is as though these lives mean absolutely nothing — as though only the lives of Americans deserve to be remembered and honoured

Long before Chile, and long after, the US government and its allies have been directly and indirectly involved in the killings of innocent people in distant parts of the world. After the 9/11 attacks in the US, a war was launched against Afghanistan with the aim of removing the Taliban government that was protecting al-Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden.

An estimated 176,000 people died as a result of that war, with more than 47,000 of them civilians. Hundreds of thousands more Afghans died indirectly from hunger, disease and the destruction of health and economic infrastructure.

The US finally withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, by which time the Taliban had recaptured Kabul and would, within days, be back in power. What has since happened in Afghanistan is an immeasurable catastrophe, one that continues to claim Afghan lives.

Not a single media outlet in South Africa said a word about the Chilean 9/11. No commemoration has been dedicated to the tens of thousands of lives of Chileans, Libyans, Iraqis, Nicaraguans, Afghans, Palestinians and the many more who have known terror from America and its allies.

It is as though these lives mean absolutely nothing — as though only the lives of Americans deserve to be remembered and honoured. As a society, we must reflect deeply on the supremacy we place on some lives and the indifference with which we treat others.

The next time we remember 9/11, we must remember not only the one that happened in 2001 but also the one that happened in 1973.

Sowetan