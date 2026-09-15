MOHLALEFI LEBOTHA | Cleaner communities require shared responsibility in Gauteng

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Waste in a passageway between houses in Zone 12, Sebokeng. The community opted to turn the space into a dumping site when waste was not collected in Emfuleni. Picture:

A clean environment is often seen as the responsibility of government. When rubbish accumulates on street corners, illegal dumping takes over open spaces or waste clogs stormwater drains, the first question we ask is: what is government doing about it?

While government undoubtedly has a responsibility to provide waste management services and maintain public spaces, the truth is that keeping our communities clean cannot be achieved by government alone. It requires the active participation of every resident who calls Gauteng home.

Across our province, illegal dumping has become one of the most visible signs of environmental neglect. Empty spaces meant to serve as community assets have been transformed into dumping sites for household waste, building rubble, garden refuse, furniture and other discarded materials.

Vacant land, riverbanks and road reserves are increasingly being treated as convenient places to dispose of waste rather than shared spaces that belong to all of us.

The consequences are far greater than simply creating an eyesore. Illegal dumping:

contributes to environmental degradation;

blocks drainage systems;

attracts rodents and other pests;

creates health hazards; and

diminishes the quality of life in our communities.

During periods of heavy rainfall, blocked drainage channels can contribute to flooding, placing homes, businesses and lives at risk. Waste left unattended can also contaminate water sources and undermine efforts to create healthy living environments.

The reality is that clean communities do not emerge by chance. They are the result of collective responsibility and a shared commitment to protecting the spaces we all use and depend on

Perhaps most concerning is the message that illegal dumping sends to our children. When young people grow up surrounded by litter and neglected public spaces, they may begin to view environmental degradation as normal. We cannot hope to raise environmentally conscious citizens if we fail to demonstrate respect for our surroundings.

The reality is that clean communities do not emerge by chance. They are the result of collective responsibility and a shared commitment to protecting the spaces we all use and depend on.

Many residents already play their part. They dispose of waste responsibly, participate in community clean-up campaigns and take pride in the places they call home. Their commitment deserves recognition and support.

Iit is unfair for these efforts to be undermined by those who illegally dump waste, knowing others will ultimately bear the burden of cleaning up. A cleaner environment requires shared responsibility, not the sacrifice of a responsible few while others contribute to the problem.

We must therefore challenge a mindset that views public spaces as nobody’s responsibility. Every park, every roadside, every open field and every riverbank belong to all of us. When rubbish is dumped in these spaces, it affects entire communities. Property values decline, businesses are discouraged from investing in affected areas and residents are deprived of the clean, safe environments they deserve.

The responsibility begins with simple actions:

Dispose of waste at designated sites.

Make use of municipal refuse collection services.

Recycle where possible.

Report incidents of illegal dumping.

Educate our children about environmental responsibility.

Participate in local clean-up initiatives.

Encourage neighbours, friends and family members to take pride in the communities in which they live.

Equally important is the role of community leadership. Civic organisations, religious institutions, schools, businesses and community groups must continue to champion environmental stewardship. Cleaner communities are often those where residents have developed a strong sense of ownership and pride in their surroundings.

A cleaner Gauteng will be achieved when ordinary residents make the conscious decision to respect the environment and take responsibility for their actions

Schools have an important role to play. Environmental awareness should not be confined to occasional campaigns. It should become part of a broader culture that teaches pupils the value of conservation, responsible waste management and respect for public spaces. Children who understand these values often become ambassadors for change within their own homes and communities.

We should also recognise cleanliness is closely linked to economic development. Investors are more likely to invest in neighbourhoods that are well-maintained and attractive.

Tourism thrives in clean environments. Businesses are more inclined to establish themselves in areas that project order, pride and good management. Put simply, cleaner communities create better opportunities for everyone.

As residents of Gauteng, we all have a stake in the future of our province. Regardless of where we live, our collective wellbeing is shaped by the condition of our environment. The responsibility for maintaining clean communities cannot rest solely with municipalities, environmental authorities or waste management teams. It must become part of our everyday behaviour.

A cleaner Gauteng will be achieved when ordinary residents make the conscious decision to respect the environment and take responsibility for their actions.

The solution is ultimately simple: before blaming someone else for the state of our communities, each of us should ask a simple question: what am I doing to make my neighbourhood cleaner?

If every resident commits to doing their part, no matter how small, we can transform our streets, parks, open spaces and communities into places of which we can all be proud.

Lebotha is a communicator in the Gauteng premier’s office.

Sowetan