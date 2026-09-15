STEPHEN MOORE | Private investment will give more South Africans reliable water

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents of Coronationville in Johannesburg remain without a reliable water supply and are forced to depend on water tankers. Picture:

South Africa does not have the luxury of being ideological about water.

Across our country, communities have suffered prolonged outages, sewage pollution, collapsing wastewater treatment works, ageing pipes and a growing water tanker mafia. Almost half the water put through municipal systems is lost or goes unbilled.

Billions of litres of treated drinking water disappear through leaking pipes, while municipalities struggle to find the money to replace them.

Huge investment is required to rehabilitate and expand South Africa’s water and sanitation infrastructure as the backlog is in the hundreds of billions of rand.

There is an uncomfortable reality that we need to confront: government does not have the money to solve the water crisis on its own. Private investment is imperative to solve the water crisis.

Under partnerships with the private sector, water will remain in the state’s hands. Our laws are clear on that.

The private sector will be involved to finance, construct, operate and maintain infrastructure, which the state cannot do. That distinction matters.

For too long, any suggestion of private sector involvement in water has been brandished as full privatisation.

Our water crisis is nearing devastation. To stop this, public-private partnerships must be rolled out across the country.

The facts are clear.

A public-private partnership does not mean selling our water infrastructure or handing control to private companies. It means the government setting the rules, retaining regulatory authority and using private capital for technical expertise and operating capacity to deliver infrastructure and services that the state cannot provide.

The national government has already recognised this.

Within the department of water and sanitation, there is a water partnerships office specifically to increase private-sector participation in municipal water and sanitation. Its work needs to be urgently scaled, considering the immensely high infrastructure backlog.

Public-private partnerships are therefore not a fringe proposal. They are increasingly becoming part of the government’s response to the scale of the crisis. However, much, much more needs to be done.

To disprove the privatisation myth, Siza Water has operated a water and wastewater concession on KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin Coast since 1999 under an agreement with what is now the iLembe district municipality.

The concession serves communities across a broad economic spectrum, from affluent areas around Ballito to lower-income communities. Its performance deserves attention.

Water losses within the concession have been maintained at about 13% or below for many years, dramatically lower than the national municipal average of about 47%.

Its water and wastewater systems have also achieved strong results under the national water quality and wastewater treatment assessments. Tariffs and service obligations remain regulated.

Perhaps more importantly, the poor receive more free services.

Free basic water to indigent households is at 10kl, which is a lot more than the normal 6kl in other places in the country.

This does not mean the Siza Water model can simply be copied and pasted into every municipality. Public-private partnerships ((PPPs) can fail with poorly written contracts signed by weak governments. Those risks are real, but it is not an argument against partnerships altogether. That means clear national rules and principles for water PPPs.

Strategic assets should remain publicly owned where appropriate. Contracts must be transparently and competitively procured.

Free basic water and protections for indigent households must be guaranteed. Tariff arrangements must be clearly regulated.

Contracts should contain measurable targets for water quality, wastewater treatment, infrastructure reliability and reductions in water losses.

There must be penalties for failure, transparent publication of performance information, clear maintenance obligations and proper provisions for when infrastructure is ultimately returned to the public sector. Most importantly, private companies should earn returns by creating measurable public value.

We should also remember who ultimately pays the price for ideological rigidity. It is not politicians debating public versus private ownership.

It is the mother waking before sunrise to fill buckets because there may not be water later in the day. It is the elderly resident who cannot carry a 20l container from a tanker.

It is the child walking past sewage flowing through the street. It is the community told again that the municipality does not have the money to replace the infrastructure that failed years ago.

Those South Africans are entitled to expect us to find solutions. The test should therefore not be whether an idea can be labelled public or private.

The test should be whether clean water reliably reaches people’s taps, whether sewage is kept out of our rivers, whether infrastructure is maintained, whether poor households are protected and whether the public receives value for its money.

Water must remain a public responsibility. But public responsibility should never be confused with an obligation for the state to do everything itself.

South Africa needs all investment. We need capable municipalities and effective water boards. It needs better revenue collection, stronger regulation and professional management. We also need private capital, private expertise and properly structured partnerships.

Government alone does not have the resources to repair South Africa’s water system. The private sector cannot take over the government’s constitutional responsibility to provide water. But properly regulated in the public interest, partnerships can achieve excellent results.

Our country needs an all-hands-on-deck approach to the water crisis while millions of South Africans suffer in indignity.

Moore is DA spokesperson on water & sanitation.

Sowetan