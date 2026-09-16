LEHLOHONOLO MOFOKENG | Why I left teaching and I won’t be the last

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Grade 8 and 9 teachers adapt to teaching in the school hall after a fire at Riverlea High School, highlighting the challenges of overcrowded classrooms in South Africa. Picture:

Because of the brilliant economics teachers I had in grades 11-12, I aspired to become an economist.

So when the National Treasury bursary applications opened, you can imagine my excitement at finally realising my boyhood dream. Acting out of caution rather than because of a premeditated decision, I also applied for teaching bursaries by the Free State department of education.

As if fate had other ideas, it was the latter application that returned a favourable outcome. Weighing the option of studying towards what I had not dreamed of against staying despondent in the “hood”, I took it and hoped for the best.

Like most young teachers, when I took up a teaching position in one of the high schools in Bloemfontein, I naively thought it was going to be a smooth ride.

In part, I attribute this idealism to the fantasies my then roommate and I would have about the kind of excellence we imagined for our schools. In other words, we always imagined schooling in South Africa to be a faultless terrain overflowing with and embracing ambitious pursuits.

To add salt to wounds are unbearable working conditions with which most of the teachers must contend

Because of our own schooling experiences — characterised by dysfunction and insufficient exposure to enriching educational opportunities — we dreamed of a completely different reality for our learners.

Then I was hired in 2016. My idealism soon vanished when I had to deal with general classroom management challenges that new teachers face, especially because most of my then learners were over-age and some were my age.

Despite my insane passion for the education of a township and rural learner, it soon dawned on me that teaching in those circumstances often meant doubting my teaching prowess because of generally low levels of learner interest in their schooling, let alone education.

As if that was not enough, I have always been disturbed by the tendency of most of the parents to show up in school when a teacher has said or done something to their child.

Of course, teachers must uphold the highest possible professional standards; however, it also should not be lost on us that sometimes a learner’s behaviour in school mirrors something about their home.

Reading John Hattie’s Visible Learning, one appreciates that it takes more than just a teacher to get the best out of each learner.

To add salt to wounds are unbearable working conditions with which most of the teachers must contend. Some drink themselves to sleep because they simply cannot cope with overcrowding, endless paperwork and unrelenting departmental officials who demand better matric results with little to no professional support.

Perhaps it would be better if teachers earned more than they currently do. In fact, there are learners I have taught who were earning, despite their inexperience, way better than I was

It has become the norm that they should work on weekends, including Sundays, as failure to show up this way attracts shaming and insulting. Yes, there are departmental officials who will stop at nothing to undermine teachers.

Perhaps it would be better if teachers earned more than they currently do. In fact, there are learners I have taught who were earning, despite their inexperience, way better than I was.

Two months after I left my post, the school has not found my replacement, I have been reliably informed. This is not unique to me, but there are other schools struggling to fill in posts left by experienced and high-quality teachers, especially in scarce subjects like accounting and science.

Can the system afford to lose any more young and talented teachers? Yes, how we curb this attrition will not be easy, considering competitive remuneration offers that exist elsewhere.

However, a strong political will, the prioritisation of teacher wellbeing and handsomely rewarding performance, while seriously improving their working conditions, are some of the options worth considering.

Dr Mofokeng is a lecturer in education management and leadership at the North-West University

Sowetan