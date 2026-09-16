SOWETAN | Athorities failed slain Ekurhuleni women

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A forensic police at the scene where a 32 year old body of a woman was found in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni . PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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Police yesterday revealed that the body of a young woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found in a river in Clayville last Monday.

This brings to seven the number of women whose bodies have been discovered in the Ekurhuleni area over the past two months. On Tuesday morning, another body was found dumped on the side of a road in KwaThema, Springs.

According to police, the first case was reported on July 15 when the body of a woman was found near the R21 highway. Three more bodies were later discovered within a 1km radius under similar circumstances. The victims were found naked or partially clothed and showed signs of severe assault. A fifth body was found in Olifantsfontein.

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili revealed on Monday that 17 missing persons cases have been registered in the Kempton Park area since January, and 14 were reunited with their families. It was only after a social media campaign to find missing woman Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo that attention turned to the attacks on women in the area.

Tragically, her body was discovered last Saturday under circumstances similar to those in the other cases.

Officials have emphasised that this is not the time for finger-pointing and that all efforts should be directed towards finding those responsible for these horrific crimes.

While we agree that solving these cases must be the priority, law enforcement agencies cannot escape accountability for failing these women and their families.

The signs that women were under attack in this part of Gauteng appear to have been present for some time. However, the police failed to alert communities to the apparent pattern that was emerging.

A proactive public awareness campaign could have helped alert residents to the apparent increase in kidnappings and murders. Attempts to discourage the public from holding authorities accountable for failing to protect citizens run contrary to the spirit of our democracy.

Had police in the affected precinct sounded the alarm earlier, communities may have taken additional precautions to protect themselves. The state has a constitutional obligation to safeguard its citizens. When it fails in that duty, those entrusted with leadership must provide answers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed resources to ensuring these cases are solved. We will continue to play our role in advocating for a safer SA, where women and children can live free from fear.