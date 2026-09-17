JOVIAL RANTAO | The US lie that cannot outrun SA’s truth

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he speaks to the press before his departure following a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting with Partner Countries before his departure at the Bourget airport in Le Bourget, outside Paris, France, March 27, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Lies are dangerous. They are infectious. They are sensational, which is precisely why they travel faster and further than the plain, unglamorous truth ever will.

And a lie repeated often enough by its own source stops behaving like a lie at all. It calcifies into something the source itself comes to believe — a manufactured reality that then demands to be acted on, defended, funded and enforced.

That is the most dangerous stage of any lie: not when it is first told, but when its author starts building policy on top of it.

This is precisely what has happened between Washington and Pretoria. The US government has told, and retold, a lie about SA: that the state is confiscating land from white farmers without compensation, that this amounts to a campaign of racial persecution bordering on genocide, and that the victims of this campaign need to be rescued.

It is a compelling story. It has the shape of moral clarity that cable news and campaign rallies love. It is also not true, and repetition has not made it so.

The facts are a matter of public record, not conjecture. SA’s Expropriation Act, signed into law in 2024, replaced an apartheid-era statute and allows the state to acquire land in the public interest — with just and equitable compensation as the default, and expropriation without compensation reserved for narrowly defined circumstances such as abandoned land or land held purely for speculation.

Since it came into force, not a single farm has been expropriated without compensation, and no farmer has come forward as a victim of the confiscation Washington insists is under way.

Ownership patterns of South African farmland, overwhelmingly still in white hands three decades after apartheid ended, are themselves the clearest evidence of a reform process that has been cautious — not rapacious — to a fault.

Yet on the strength of a fiction, a US president signed an executive order accusing SA of “egregious actions”, froze aid to the country, and carved out a refugee exception — unique among the nationalities that make up the world’s displaced — reserved for Afrikaners alone.

Chartered flights have carried white South Africans out of Johannesburg to resettlement in Texas, Florida and California, at a cost running into millions of taxpayer dollars, while genuine refugees fleeing war in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo were locked out by the same administration’s freeze on the wider refugee programme.

Punitive tariffs followed, aimed squarely at South African exporters. Now come new visa restrictions, dressed in the language of protecting against “race-based discrimination”, aimed at a country whose constitution and courts remain among the most robust guarantors of equality on the continent.

None of this is really about land. It is about shoring up a narrative that has become too politically useful and too personally embarrassing to abandon to be allowed to die a natural death.

Each new instrument of policy — the airlift, the tariff schedule, the visa clampdown — is not proof that SA did what it is accused of. It proves the lengths the US government will go to avoid admitting it did not.

History has seen this before

South Africans, of all people, know exactly what this looks like, because they lived through the original version of it. The apartheid state did not simply practise racial dispossession; it narrated it.

It told itself and the world stories about separate development, about homelands freely chosen, and about a system designed for the mutual flourishing of the races.

It repeated those stories in parliament, in schoolbooks, and in state broadcasts until its own architects seemed to believe them. And still the lies remained lies.

No amount of legislation, no amount of propaganda, no amount of international lobbying by apartheid’s apologists could convert that fiction into fact. When the system finally fell, it did not fall to a rival narrative that simply shouted louder.

It fell because the truth about what apartheid was doing to millions of people never stopped being true, and eventually the world could no longer pretend not to see it.

The same pattern is unfolding, in real time, over Palestine and Gaza. For months, a competing set of narratives fought for control of the world’s attention.

But the accumulating evidence — the scale of civilian death, the destruction of hospitals and universities, the deliberate obstruction of food and medicine to a besieged population — has done what evidence always eventually does: it has outlasted the denial or spin.

SA’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, mocked and dismissed by its critics as political theatre, looks today less like an outlier and more like a case that read the moment correctly while much of the world equivocated.

History is in the process of vindicating that stand, just as it vindicated those who named apartheid for what it was while governments still preferred euphemism.

The truth does not need defending

That is the deeper lesson in both cases, and the one Washington’s SA policy refuses to learn. A lie requires constant maintenance.

It needs new evidence manufactured, new instruments deployed, and new audiences persuaded, because left alone it collapses under its own contradictions. The truth needs none of this. It does not require an executive order, a tariff schedule or a chartered flight to remain true. It simply waits, unstained, for the noise around it to exhaust itself.

SA does not need to win an argument with Washington to be vindicated. It needs only to keep being what the record already shows it to be: a democracy that replaced a genuinely genocidal system with a constitutional order imperfect but real, and still working three decades on to redress that history without the confiscation its accusers insist is happening.

The US, meanwhile, is left managing the widening gap between the story it has told about SA and the country it actually is — a gap that tariffs and visa bans can widen politically but can never close factually.

The apartheid government learned this lesson in the end, at a cost measured in generations. The world is learning the same lesson again over Palestine, at a cost measured in lives that honesty could have spared. Washington’s fiction about SA will not be the exception to that pattern.

It will simply take its place in the long, tired history of lies that were told with confidence, defended with policy, and finally undone by the plain, patient fact that they were never true.

When that day comes, as it always does, SA will not need to have shouted the loudest. It will only need to have been telling the truth all along — and history, in the end, keeps a far more reliable ledger than any executive order ever will.