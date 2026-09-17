SOWETAN | Root out rot in JMPD to restore public’s trust

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Screenshot of the video showing the kidnapping complainant talking to a man identified to be JMPD officer Mokgathle. Photo: Screenshot

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On Tuesday, the Madlanga inquiry turned its focus to the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) as part of its probe into allegations of the infiltration of law enforcement agencies by criminal elements.

And the first testimonies have already revealed a troubling picture of metro police officers not only abusing their power but also stealing, kidnapping, and extorting money from ordinary citizens.

None of this would be surprising to some residents of Johannesburg given how JMPD officers have been notorious for allegedly soliciting bribes from motorists.

In one instance, Sgt Rico van Wyk of the JMPD K9 unit testified about how CCTV camera footage captured two JMPD officers allegedly stealing about R5m from a businessperson. One of the officers captured in the video from 2021 is Johannes Mokgatle, who is linked to the murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Mokgatle is alleged to have also used state resources to check unmarked police cars that were outside Molefe’s house during his arrest by a Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal police task team.

In other testimony, the commission was told that a JMPD officer, identified only by his surname, Mphahlele, robbed a businessperson in 2023 of R1.5m after accusing him of money laundering. The businessperson was on his way to China Mall in Johannesburg to buy stock when his vehicle was flagged down. Mphahlele has since been convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

But three officers who were charged with robbing a Zimbabwean man of R85,000 intended for funeral costs are still on the beat after the complainant disappeared and could not be found for further investigations.

These cases appear to be the tip of the iceberg of the deep rot within the JMPD, which also involves links to criminal networks.

The commission has already heard a damning pattern of alleged corruption involving internal units and possible collusion with criminal syndicates. Retired senior JMPD officer Phineas Manyama was allegedly involved in arranging escorts for trucks transporting stolen copper to criminal syndicates in return for a share of proceeds.

The Madlanga commission’s investigations into allegations of a similar nature in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane have already yielded results with suspensions and/or criminal charges ensuing. Holding those responsible to account for exposed wrongdoing is the only way the JMPD can reclaim public trust and legitimacy.

The officers implicated in criminality must be brought to book without delay and taken off the streets to protect the public and the institution’s reputation from further harm.