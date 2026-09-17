TEBOGO KHAAS | One year of the Madlanga commission: From revelation to accountability

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August 26, 2026.Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga together with Madlanga Co-Commission Adv Sandile Khumalo during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

A year after the Madlanga commission commenced its public hearings, SA has reached an important moment of reflection.

What began as an inquiry arising from extraordinary allegations about interference, corruption and criminal influence in the criminal justice system has evolved into something much bigger: an examination of the strength, resilience and integrity of some of the institutions on which our constitutional democracy depends.

Whatever conclusions the commission ultimately reaches, one thing is already clear — the issues placed before it warranted serious and independent investigation.

The allegations initially raised publicly by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi compelled the country to confront questions that could not responsibly be ignored or dealt with behind closed doors.

Over the past year, witnesses have testified, documents have been scrutinised, conflicting accounts have been tested, and disturbing allegations concerning policing, crime intelligence, political interference and organised criminal networks have entered the public domain.

SA cannot repeatedly call on whistleblowers, witnesses and ethical public servants to expose wrongdoing while failing to provide them with adequate protection.

That is precisely why commissions of inquiry matter.

Their purpose is not to substitute themselves for courts of law, nor should allegations made before them automatically be regarded as proven facts.

Their importance lies in their ability to establish facts, identify institutional weaknesses, test competing versions and recommend further investigation, prosecution, disciplinary action or systemic reform where appropriate.

In this respect, the Madlanga commission has already made an important contribution to public accountability.

Credit must therefore be given to justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, his fellow commissioners, the evidence leaders, investigators and the broader commission team for conducting an extraordinarily difficult inquiry under intense public scrutiny.

South Africans have been able to watch witnesses questioned and allegations tested openly.

Transparency is itself an important form of accountability.

But the commission’s greatest contribution may ultimately lie beyond the individuals whose names have dominated the headlines.

The bigger question confronting SA is whether our criminal justice institutions are sufficiently resilient to withstand political pressure, corruption, organised crime and improper internal interference.

That is the institutional question we must not lose sight of.

The controversy surrounding the political killings task team illustrates this point particularly well. Decisions affecting specialised law-enforcement structures cannot depend on personalities, political convenience or opaque executive processes.

They must rest on lawful authority, proper records, demonstrable operational considerations and clear accountability.

The same principle applies to crime intelligence.

Intelligence capabilities are indispensable to combating sophisticated criminal networks. But secrecy, while sometimes operationally necessary, cannot become a shield against accountability.

Stronger governance, effective financial controls and credible independent oversight are essential if public confidence in crime intelligence is to be restored and maintained.

Equally, institutions entrusted with investigating and prosecuting corruption cannot themselves exist beyond scrutiny.

Investigative independence must be fiercely protected. But independence cannot mean an absence of accountability. Institutions such as IDAC and other components of the criminal justice system exercise enormous powers. Those powers must always be exercised lawfully, ethically and subject to appropriate oversight.

Perhaps one of the most sobering lessons emerging from the past year concerns the people who came forward to testify.

SA cannot repeatedly call on whistleblowers, witnesses and ethical public servants to expose wrongdoing while failing to provide them with adequate protection.

We cannot celebrate courage after people have been killed while failing to protect that courage when it first manifests itself.

Witness and whistleblower protection must form part of the institutional reform conversation arising from the commission. People possessing information about organised crime and corruption must have confidence that approaching the authorities will not place their careers, livelihoods or lives in jeopardy.

There is, however, another danger that SA must guard against.

We have had commissions before.

They have produced extensive reports, compelling findings and far-reaching recommendations. Yet public frustration grows when recommendations disappear into bureaucratic processes and accountability seemingly evaporates once public attention moves elsewhere.

The Madlanga commission cannot be allowed to suffer the same fate.

The commission has already produced interim reports containing referrals and recommendations requiring action by various institutions. The real test will increasingly become whether those institutions respond — and whether the public can see that response.

Every material recommendation and referral emerging from the commission should be capable of being tracked.

Who received the referral? What action was required? Has an investigation commenced? Has disciplinary action been considered? Was the matter referred for prosecution? What was ultimately decided?

Accountability cannot end with a recommendation. It must follow the entire journey to an outcome.

Of course, notwithstanding the fidelity, empathy and professionalism with which the commission treated its witnesses — including some of the most difficult and, at times, objectionable — there were welcome moments of levity.

Yet these lighter moments should never be mistaken for a lack of seriousness; if anything, they humanised proceedings while underscoring the diligence, discipline and resolve with which the commission discharged its important mandate.

As the commission approaches the conclusion of its work, three priorities should command national attention.

First, SA must accelerate the professionalisation of the criminal justice system and strengthen safeguards against improper interference in appointments, disciplinary processes and operational decisions.

Second, independent oversight mechanisms must be strengthened across policing, intelligence and prosecutorial institutions. Operational independence and accountability are not competing principles; properly designed, they reinforce one another.

Third, there must be a transparent mechanism for monitoring implementation of the commission’s final recommendations and referrals. Parliament, the presidency and relevant criminal justice institutions should periodically account publicly for progress.

It would be premature to pronounce a final verdict on the commission before it completes its work. Its findings must ultimately speak for themselves, and every person implicated remains entitled to due process and the proper testing of allegations.

But after a year of public hearings, SA can reasonably say that difficult questions have been brought into the open.

There is also reason for hope.

Much of what we now know has emerged because there remain men and women in our institutions who are prepared to speak, investigate, testify and resist wrongdoing. Institutional renewal must be built around such people.

The first year of the Madlanga commission has largely been about revelation.

The next phase must be about accountability and institutional reform.

South Africans do not need another historic report sitting on a shelf. Every credible finding, referral and recommendation must have a destination, an accountable institution and, ultimately, an outcome.

That is how the Madlanga commission can leave a lasting legacy.

And that is how we begin restoring public confidence in the institutions entrusted with upholding the rule of law.