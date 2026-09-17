TSIETSI NGOBESE | SA doesn’t have a maths problem; we have a problem-solving challenge

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Grade 11 maths teacher Mbiraga Munyuki teaches pupils at Manyangana High School in Mpumalanga. The writer says initiatives such as maths competitions have a strategic value. Picture:

South Africa spends a great deal of time talking about the future: the future of work, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, unemployment and economic growth.

However, if we are serious about the future, we need to confront a more fundamental question: are we developing enough young people who can solve these problems that the future will present?

This is one of the most important questions facing our education system and our economy.

We have traditionally treated mathematics as a school subject. We measure marks, celebrate passes and debate performance. All of that has its place. But maths is also something much bigger: it is a training ground for how to think.

It teaches young people to break complex problems into manageable parts, identify patterns, test assumptions, persist when the answer is not obvious and approach challenges from different perspectives.

Those are precisely the capabilities our economy increasingly demands.

The rise of AI will not make these skills less important. It will make them more important. As technology automates routine tasks, human value will increasingly lie in our ability to ask good questions, reason critically, interpret information and solve problems machines cannot easily define for us.

We need to stop asking only whether young people can give the right answer in an examination.

We should also be asking whether they have the confidence to tackle a problem they have never seen before.

This is why initiatives such as maths competitions have a strategic value.

A pupil who discovers they can solve a difficult problem begins to see themselves differently. They may start imagining themselves as an engineer, data scientist, entrepreneur, actuary, software developer or researcher. A subject that once seemed intimidating becomes a potential pathway.

That matters because South Africa cannot afford to leave talent undiscovered.

We need to broaden our definition of educational success. Academic results remain important, but we also need mechanisms that identify potential, reward curiosity and expose young people to opportunities beyond the boundaries of their immediate environment.

This is where business has a responsibility to step forward.

We cannot continue to regard investment in education as something that sits neatly in a corporate social investment budget, disconnected from economic strategy. The young people sitting in classrooms today are tomorrow’s workforce, entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders.

Investing in their ability to solve problems is investing in the productive capacity of the country.

Business should therefore be asking not only, “What skills do we need to hire today?”, but “What capabilities does South Africa need to build over the next decade?”

The answer must include mathematical reasoning, technological fluency, creativity and the resilience to tackle complex problems.

The government has a role. Schools and teachers have a role. Universities have a role. But business also has a role in creating the platforms, partnerships and opportunities that help young people develop these capabilities.

We need to make it normal for young South Africans to enjoy difficult problems. We need to celebrate intellectual curiosity with the same enthusiasm with which we celebrate sporting achievement. We need to give talented pupils platforms where they can test themselves, learn from others and see what they are capable of. And we need to do this at scale.

South Africa’s biggest challenges will not be solved by waiting for the next generation to emerge fully formed from the education system. We have to deliberately create the environments in which capability can be discovered and developed.

The economic argument is straightforward.

A country that develops problem-solvers develops its capacity to innovate. A country that develops innovators strengthens its competitiveness. And a country that strengthens its competitiveness creates more opportunities for its people.

South Africa doesn’t simply have a maths challenge. We have a problem-solving challenge.

If we want a different economic future, we need to start building the problem-solvers who can create it.

The work starts in our classrooms. But the ambition must extend far beyond them.

Ngobese is CEO of WeSolve4x, a non-profit foundation offering tutoring services.

Sowetan