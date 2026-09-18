MOSHE KOLA | Why the big SA banks still get the kasi market wrong

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The township economy is one of the country’s most important economic ecosystems, sustained by millions of consumers, entrepreneurs, traders, transport operators, landlords and service providers, says the writer. Picture:

South Africa’s township economy is estimated to be worth billions. That is not a side economy or a charitable cause waiting for corporate South Africa to discover it. It is one of the country’s most important economic ecosystems, sustained by millions of consumers, entrepreneurs, traders, transport operators, landlords and service providers.

However, for an economy of this size, South Africa’s big banks still appear to understand township people better as account holders than as participants in a complex economic system. The difference matters.

A person receiving a salary and withdrawing cash from an ATM is a banking customer. A township entrepreneur running a spaza shop, buying stock weekly, extending informal credit to neighbours and managing unpredictable cash flow is part of an economy with its own rhythms, risks and opportunities.

Too often, our banking system sees the first person clearly and struggles to understand the second. That is the problem.

It would be unfair to say banks have ignored townships. Banking apps, ATMs, branches, debit cards and insurance products are embedded in township life. The problem is not presence. It is understanding.

The township economy does not operate like Sandton, Rosebank or Umhlanga. Income can be irregular. Businesses can be informal but profitable. An entrepreneur may not have a conventional pay slip, audited financial statements or commercial property, yet buy tens of thousands of rand worth of stock every month.

One of the biggest mistakes is confusing informality with lack of value. A spaza shop may not operate like a supermarket chain, but it can have loyal customers, predictable demand and significant stock turnover

Traditional banking systems still tend to ask traditional questions:

Where is your business registration?

Where are your audited financials?

What collateral do you have?

What does your credit history look like?

Those questions are not wrong. But when they become the only way to measure economic potential, banks end up designing products for the township economy without designing them around township realities. It is like arriving at a township football tournament with cricket rules. You may be organised, but you are playing the wrong game.

One of the biggest mistakes is confusing informality with lack of value. A spaza shop may not operate like a supermarket chain, but it can have loyal customers, predictable demand and significant stock turnover.

A township mechanic may lack a polished website or corporate reception area but repairs dozens of cars every month. A salon operating from a converted container may know its customers better than many formal retailers.

Much of this activity remains difficult for traditional financial systems to measure. Banks are excellent at measuring formal financial footprints, while township businesses often leave broader economic footprints.

A business may buy stock regularly but pay suppliers in cash. It may receive payments through different channels. Its owner may mix personal and business finances or extend informal credit to customers.

To a traditional financial system, that can look messy. To anyone who understands the township economy, it is simply business.

This is where banks may be getting the opportunity wrong. Township entrepreneurs do not only need loans.

Access to capital is a major challenge, but entrepreneurs may also need:

better payment systems;

affordable insurance;

cash-flow tools;

safer ways to manage cash; and

simple systems that help build a financial history.

The biggest problem facing a township retailer may not be the absence of a R500,000 loan. It may be the daily risk of carrying cash, transaction fees eating into thin margins, or surviving the gap between buying stock today and being paid tomorrow. That requires a financial partner, not simply a lender.

South Africa already has one of its most important lessons in community finance: the stokvel. Long before fintech became fashionable, South Africans were pooling money, building savings systems and creating financial structures based on trust and relationships. Stokvels understand something formal institutions sometimes forget: money is social.

Imagine if banks applied the same curiosity to understanding township financial behaviour that technology companies apply to understanding consumer behaviour

People do not make financial decisions in isolation. Trust, reputation and community relationships matter.

Imagine if banks applied the same curiosity to understanding township financial behaviour that technology companies apply to understanding consumer behaviour. Instead of asking only, ‘how much does this customer earn?’, they could also ask:

How does this customer earn?

How does money move through their household and business?

What financial pressures are predictable?

What systems are they already using because formal products do not meet their needs?

The answers could unlock an enormous market.

Corporate South Africa often talks about “the township market” as if it were one market. It is not. There is:

a spaza economy;

taxi economy;

food economy;

construction economy;

beauty economy;

informal rental economy;

stokvel economy; and

a growing digital and creative economy.

A taxi owner does not need the same banking solution as a township bakery. A salon does not manage money like a landlord renting out backyard rooms. Yet too many products are designed broadly and marketed as though one solution fits everyone. That is not market understanding. It is market convenience.

Digital banking will not solve this problem on its own. South African banks have invested heavily in apps and digital services, and millions benefit from them. But downloading an app is not the same as financial inclusion.

A digital product matters only if it solves a real problem. Can it help a business owner manage cash, pay suppliers, build a financial history, protect the business and access finance?

Technology that does not fit people’s lives is not innovation. It is simply technology looking for a problem.

The danger for traditional banks is not necessarily that township customers will leave tomorrow. It is that banks could remain the place where people keep their money while other companies become the businesses that actually help them make money. That distinction could become very expensive.

Trust remains the real currency. Township consumers are not simply looking for financial products. They are looking for institutions that understand them. Trust is built through transparent fees, reliable service and useful products, and by treating a small entrepreneur with the same respect afforded to a corporate client.

The biggest mistake banks can make is developing township strategies from boardrooms far removed from the people they hope to serve

In the township economy, reputation travels fast. So does disappointment. A good experience becomes a recommendation at the salon, taxi rank or stokvel meeting. A bad experience does exactly the same.

The biggest mistake banks can make is developing township strategies from boardrooms far removed from the people they hope to serve. On PowerPoint slides, township consumers become income brackets, transaction volumes and market segments. On the ground they are people making difficult economic decisions every day:

the woman deciding between buying stock and paying school expenses;

the young entrepreneur with customers but no collateral;

the spaza owner calculating whether digital payments are worth the fees.

You cannot fully understand those decisions from a boardroom. You have to be in the market. Listen. Observe. Ask better questions. Most importantly, banks need to stop assuming township consumers must be educated into behaving like traditional banking customers.

The smarter approach is to understand how the township economy already works and design products that help it work better.

Township businesses create jobs, circulate money and support households. But they cannot reach their full potential if the financial system continues to see them primarily as risks to be managed rather than economic partners to be understood.

The opportunity is already on the table. The real question is whether South Africa’s biggest banks are prepared to stop looking at the kasi market through a corporate window and start seeing it from inside the community.

Until then, they may continue to have millions of township customers while still missing the township economy.

Kola is a marketing strategist and founder of Movelu Consulting

Sowetan