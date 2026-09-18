SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Politicians must not politicise Ekurhuleni tragedy

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A body of a dead woman was found with stab wounds in Dawn Park, bringing the number of women found dead to 9.

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For many South Africans, living in this country has become an extreme sport. When loved ones leave their homes, there is no guarantee that they will return safely.

Those who remain at home are not safe either. Criminals are emboldened, and there seems to be nowhere to hide from the scourge of crime.

It is even worse for women, who are increasingly being targeted in broad daylight. Several videos circulating on social media show scoundrels attacking innocent women in full public view. Criminals are brazen because they know they are more likely to get away with their crimes given the state of policing in SA.

That is why the number of women killed in gruesome circumstances in Ekurhuleni continues to grow. At the time of writing, the death toll stood at nine, with the latest body discovered in Dawn Park, Boksburg. Since last week, police officials have been moving from one crime scene to another.

We are a nation at war with its women.

Police say they have assembled a team of experts that includes detectives, forensic specialists, intelligence operatives and cybercrime experts. Based on what has been communicated so far, however, they appear no closer to understanding exactly what is happening.

We still do not know whether any of the killings are linked. We have no idea whether this is the work of a syndicate, multiple criminal groups or a serial killer. We do not even know the precise nature and scope of the investigation.

The police must be given the space to conduct their work. The hijacking of the communication space around investigations by politicians will only result in mixed messaging. While we appreciate the government’s increased willingness to communicate on issues of public safety, the Ekurhuleni killings investigation must be left to the police.

There is a real danger of politicising this ongoing tragedy. This is not a moment to exploit for cheap political point-scoring. Ministers, provincial leaders and councillors should not turn this tragedy into part of their electioneering as the country heads towards local government elections. Political parties must also refrain from milking the killings for mileage.

The DA’s gesture of offering a R500,000 reward may come from a good place, but it reeks of political opportunism. As if that was not enough, the party’s mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, yesterday went on a tour of the affected areas.

The families of the victims also deserve space to grieve. Politicians should not be allowed to use funerals as platforms to create the impression that they care about women’s safety while failing to ensure that the police are equipped with the resources needed to fight crime effectively.

Only yesterday, we reported on conditions at the Protea Glen police station in Soweto, where holding cells have reportedly been unusable for the past decade.

Police officers who spoke to us on condition of anonymity said they are forced to transport suspects to the Moroka police station after making arrests. This means they spend valuable hours processing and transporting suspects instead of pursuing criminals and protecting communities.

This points to a government that lacks the political will to invest adequately in law enforcement. That is why we need fewer speeches from politicians and more tangible action.

Communication on this investigation must be left to the police. They, in turn, should resist being drawn into providing a running commentary on developments.

The focus should be on dedicating more time, expertise and resources to solving these crimes. The rush to issue statements creates expectations that may ultimately not be met.

Ekurhuleni is a vast metro. The dumping of women’s bodies has been reported in Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Clayville, Springs and Boksburg. For women who commute through these areas daily, the fear must be overwhelming.

They cannot be prisoners of fear in their own country. Someone, somewhere, must have seen something. We urge anyone with information to come forward and share it with the police.

The thought that monsters may be roaming our streets, waiting to prey on vulnerable women, is terrifying.

This crisis requires all of us to stand together, not only to denounce violence against women but also to confront and defeat this scourge. South Africans cannot afford to become numb to these atrocities. Every woman deserves to live, work and travel without fear.