NONTUTUZELO NJEZA | Equality must reach every woman, not just open doors

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Women gathered at a women's health conference in Johannesburg with discussions raging from menstrual & reproductive health to menopause and midlife health. Picture:

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Women’s Month is almost over. The dialogues have ended, the banners have come down, and the platforms that celebrated women’s achievements have quietly folded away for another year.

What remains, 70 years after the 1956 Women’s March, is a harder, more enduring question: has SA delivered substantive equality for women, or have we simply become skilled at commemorating the demand for it?

On August 9, 1956, more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the extension of apartheid pass laws to African women. Their protest was never merely about a document.

They were confronting a legal architecture that restricted where black South Africans could live, work and move and, for women in particular, their economic independence, family life, dignity and freedom.

Seventy years later, South African women live under a radically different legal order. Our Constitution makes dignity, equality and freedom foundational values, and section 9 guarantees equality before the law and prohibits unfair discrimination on grounds including gender, sex, pregnancy and marital status.

Women now occupy professions, institutions and leadership positions from which previous generations were deliberately excluded. These are enormous victories.

But commemoration without honest assessment risks becoming ceremonial, and I say this from the perspective of someone whose career has traversed healthcare, governance and law, and where the distance between what policy or law promises and what people experience is often apparent.

SA has real achievements to show. The World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Gender Gap Index ranked the country 33rd out of 148 economies and third in sub-Saharan Africa.

Yet the detail is more revealing: South Africa ranked 21st for political empowerment but 98th for economic participation and opportunity. That contrast captures something important about our progress: women have entered institutions where power is exercised, while equality in economic opportunity remains stubbornly out of reach.

“Has SA delivered substantive equality for women, or have we simply become skilled at commemorating the demand for it?” — Nontutuzelo Njeaza

Those gains must be protected. Yet aggregate progress can mask deep inequality among women. Equality on paper and equality in life are not the same.

Formal equality asks whether women possess equal rights; substantive equality asks whether they have the means, opportunities and institutional support to exercise and benefit from those rights.

In the second quarter of 2026, the official unemployment rate for women stood at 37.5%, compared with 30.3% for men. Women owned 42.3% of informal enterprises in 2023, yet only 4.9% of female informal business owners received formal start-up financing, compared with 12.7% of men.

This is where emancipation becomes more than a constitutional concept and more a matter of everyday practice: a woman may legally establish a business, but does she have access to capital? She may hold a maintenance order, but must she repeatedly return to court to compel compliance?

She may obtain a protection order, but will the institutions responsible for enforcing it actually protect her when she needs them? In my litigation practice, this is the uncomfortable distance I repeatedly encounter: the gap between the existence of a right and the lived experience of that right.

The government’s policy architecture recognises this challenge. The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities’ 2025–2030 strategic plan commits to advancing women’s socio-economic empowerment, and the R300m Imbali for Her programme seeks to provide finance and business-development support to women-owned enterprises.

These interventions are welcome. But their ultimate measure cannot be allocations or applications alone. We should know who received support, where they are located, whether rural women and women with disabilities were reached, and whether businesses survived and grew.

Budgets measure commitment; applications measure reach; outcomes measure empowerment. Cabinet’s approval in May of an annual Socio-Economic Empowerment of Women Index is a step towards this discipline.

Its baseline found women’s participation in public-sector decision-making strongest, while labour-market participation and access to economic resources remain weakest.

Substantive equality is not the government’s responsibility alone. Employers, financial institutions and corporate procurement systems also determine who advances, who receives capital and who enters supply chains.

They, too, should be measured not by equality policies and transformation statistics, but by outcomes. Transformation cannot end at compliance; it must change who owns productive assets and who benefits from economic opportunity.

Which women are we talking about? For a woman in Lusikisiki, Nongoma or Muyexe, access to opportunity may first depend on transport, proximity to healthcare, connectivity or safe roads.

A woman cannot meaningfully participate in an empowerment programme if reaching the nearest support centre requires money she does not have. Maternal healthcare illustrates the point starkly, drawing on my background in health economics and healthcare governance: a pregnant woman in a Gauteng township and one in a remote Limpopo village hold the same constitutional right to access healthcare, but distance, road infrastructure, ambulance response and staffing can determine whether that right is practically available to both.

What looks like a healthcare disparity is often, on closer inspection, an infrastructure disparity. Programmes must reach women where they live, rather than requiring women to find their way to programmes.

Women with disabilities cannot remain at the margins of this agenda. Gender and disability can compound exclusion across education, employment, transport and public services. Substantive equality requires us to ask not only whether doors have been opened, but whether every woman can reach the door, enter it and participate once inside.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga made a similar point at the launch of this year’s Women’s Month, noting that women-owned businesses are too often celebrated during the month but not tracked afterwards, and emphasising the need to bring support closer to women in rural and township economies.

Seventy years ago, women travelled to the Union Buildings to demand that the state hear them. Seventy years later, our institutions should be able to travel the remaining distance to reach them, wherever they are.

Economic independence is often what makes other rights practically exercisable. Emancipation cannot be measured only by the exceptional woman who becomes a judge, CEO or cabinet minister, but also by the ordinary woman’s capacity to support herself, educate her children, own assets and make decisions about her own life.

Legal literacy is part of this too. Rights are more powerful when women understand them before a crisis arises. This is why access to justice must mean more than access to a courtroom; it must include accessible legal information and responsive institutions.

Seventy years after South African women marched against laws designed to restrict their freedom, the question for our generation is no longer simply whether women have rights. It is whether our legal, economic and institutional systems have made those rights real. The next frontier for women’s rights in South Africa may not be the enactment of more rights.

It is about ensuring that the rights, policies and opportunities we have already created reach women across class, geography, disability and economic circumstances.

Emancipation is not achieved when opportunity exists somewhere. It is achieved when women can access it, participate in it and exercise meaningful choices over their own lives. Long after the Women’s Month platforms have closed, that remains the true test.