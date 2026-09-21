HERMAN BOIKANYO | What it takes to build businesses that can compete, grow and endure

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South Africa does not lack entrepreneurial energy. Across townships, cities and rural communities, people identify unmet needs, develop products and launch ventures.

Yet too many promising businesses remain trapped at survival level. They generate activity but struggle to achieve stable cash flow, scalable systems, productive assets and sustainable employment. The problem is not simply a shortage of training.

Thousands of entrepreneurs attend workshops, complete courses and receive certificates. The deeper question is whether that learning changes how their businesses are led and managed.

A certificate confirms that learning took place. Enterprise readiness shows that learning has been transferred into the business. It becomes visible in better decisions, disciplined execution, reliable operations, stronger leadership and the ability to adapt without losing strategic direction.

The central question to institutions should therefore not be, “How many entrepreneurs did we train?” It should be, “What became stronger in their enterprises?”

From knowledge to organisational capability

Entrepreneurs may understand planning, finance and risk management in principle while continuing to manage through habit, urgency and improvisation. Learning creates value when it changes behaviour. Behaviour becomes a management practice when it is repeated consistently.

A practice becomes an organisational capability when it is embedded in people, processes and systems. This distinction matters because a business cannot grow sustainably if the founder remains its entire operating system.

In many small enterprises, one person sells, approves purchases, manages employees, controls the finances and holds most of the critical information. This heroic effort may launch the business, but it eventually constrains it. When the owner becomes the system, the owner also becomes the bottleneck.

The legacy of Richard Maponya offers an important lesson. His success reflected courage under hostile conditions, but also strategic judgement, commercial discipline, resilience, relationship-building and sustained execution. He did not merely identify opportunities.

He developed the capacity to convert opportunity into value, value into assets and assets into an enduring institution. The lesson for today is clear: an enterprise becomes sustainable when the entrepreneur develops into a capable business leader and personal competence is translated into organisational capability.

Enterprise readiness rests on the following interconnected capabilities.

Strategic direction

Enterprise-ready leaders know which customers they intend to serve, what problem they solve and why customers should choose them. Strategy is not a document prepared only for a funding application; it is a disciplined set of choices.

Every business leader should be able to answer four questions: Who is our chosen customer? What important problem do we solve? What makes us meaningfully different? What capabilities must we strengthen to deliver that value consistently?

Disciplined execution

A good strategy creates no value until it is converted into priorities, responsibilities, timelines and measurable results.

Leaders need a rhythm of execution: a small number of clear priorities, named responsibilities, regular performance reviews and prompt corrective action. A simple dashboard tracking cash, sales, margins, delivery and quality can be more useful than a lengthy plan that nobody consults.

Financial, operational and risk discipline

A business can be busy and still be unprofitable. It can report rising sales and still run out of cash. It can win a major contract and lose money while delivering it. Business leaders must understand pricing, costs, margins, working capital and cash flow.

They should separate business and personal finances, maintain reliable records, invoice promptly and manage debtors. Before accepting a major order, they must establish whether the business has the people, equipment and working capital to deliver it profitably.

They must also identify vulnerabilities such as dependence on one customer, supplier or skilled employee. Risk management is not pessimism; it is disciplined preparation for uncertainty.

Customer and competitive intelligence

Enterprise-ready leaders monitor changing customer needs, competitor behaviour, cost movements and emerging opportunities. Small businesses do not need expensive research departments.

They can learn from customer feedback, complaints, lost sales, supplier conversations, competitor offerings and digital data. The important discipline is converting information into decisions.

Why did one customer choose us while another left? Which product generates the strongest margin? Which need remains underserved? What change could make the current business model less relevant? Leaders who ask such questions move from assumption to evidence and from late reaction to early adaptation.

Adaptive use of technology and AI

Digital transformation is not about buying software to appear modern. It is about using appropriate technology to solve genuine business problems. Artificial intelligence (AI) can help smaller enterprises analyse information, forecast demand, personalise marketing, improve customer service and automate repetitive administration.

Digital payments, cloud platforms and electronic records can make businesses more measurable and scalable. However, AI cannot repair a confused strategy or undisciplined business model. Leaders must protect confidential information, verify outputs, manage bias and retain human accountability.

The appropriate question is not, “Are we using AI?” but, “Which problem are we solving, what value will the technology create, and how will we manage the risks?”

People leadership and continuity

No enterprise scales sustainably through one person. Growth requires leaders who can delegate authority, develop employees, manage performance and build accountability. Essential processes should be documented, a second line of leadership developed and succession planned before the founder is ready to leave. A business that cannot operate without its founder is not yet an enduring institution.

Training must change with the business

Entrepreneurship development must move beyond standardised, one-off workshops. Support should reflect the maturity of the enterprise. Aspiring entrepreneurs need help evaluating opportunities. Early-stage businesses need pricing, record-keeping and cash flow controls.

Growing enterprises need systems, delegation and risk management. Established businesses need innovation, digital capability and access to new markets. Mature enterprises need governance, succession and continuity.

Training should combine knowledge with diagnostics, practical assignments, coaching and follow-through. Entrepreneurs should leave each intervention with an implemented management practice, not merely a presentation file.

From founder-led business to generational legacy

The ultimate test of sustainability is whether an enterprise can continue operating, adapting and creating value beyond its founder. Entrepreneurs must build reliable systems, document essential processes, develop future leaders and establish sound governance and succession arrangements. A founder-dependent business may generate income, but it has not yet become an enduring institution.

Sustainable enterprises create more than short-term profits. They build assets, preserve knowledge, develop people and create opportunities that can be transferred across generations.

Generational wealth emerges when entrepreneurial success is converted into businesses and capabilities that future generations can grow rather than rebuild from the beginning.

Maponya demonstrated that entrepreneurship can become enterprise, enterprise can become an institution, and an institution can become a legacy.

Our responsibility is to build businesses that do not merely start but endure; that do not only generate income for their founders but create opportunities for future generations; and that continue producing economic and social value long after their founders have stepped away.

Prof Boikanyo is head of the department of business management at the University of Johannesburg

Sowetan