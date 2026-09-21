KHATHUTSHELO RASILINGWANE | Nine women dead and a policing failure years in the making

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The running community came together in Kempton Park, embarking on a 13km run to the Kempton Park police station in honour of the nine women who were slain in the wider Ekurhuleni region. Picture:

Nine women murdered across Ekurhuleni in just two months must be a line in the sand now.

These young women, mostly in their twenties and thirties, were found naked or partially clothed, dumped on the sides of roads, and discarded.

Police won’t say if all nine murders are connected, but the cause is connected. This horror did not descend upon Ekurhuleni from a blue sky. It happened in a city where policing has been steadily failing for years.

This was a crisis waiting to happen. The criminals who live and act with impunity have been waiting to strike.

Last year, the Kempton Park South African Police Service (SAPS) was exposed to having just three sector vehicles, each covering two sectors. Those vehicles were simultaneously expected to respond to between 30 and 40 complaints during a typical 12-hour shift.

Its 54 detectives and 12 crime officers were carrying 6,744 cases — an average of more than 100 cases per detective. SAPS subsequently disputed that the station was inadequately resourced but did not dispute the underlying pressures identified during the oversight visit.

Then there is the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), where we know that far too few vehicles have been procured for several financial years, leaving a fleet that is “very old” and cannot properly patrol or complete comprehensive visible policing.

Beyond the vehicles, the integrity of policing itself in Ekurhuleni and its EMPD is in tatters.

There are details at the Madlanga commission of members of SAPS and EMPD involved in drug trafficking, taxi violence and vehicle hijackings. There are clear cases of corruption and abuse involving EMPD officials.

So when nine dead women are discovered, the government cannot behave as though the story began with the discovery of the first body. It has been a long time coming.

The criminal question is not just who killed these women, but how Ekurhuleni became a place where someone could apparently prey upon women over and over, in public places, on streets, while the policing system offered no prevention or deterrent.

Only after the bodies accumulated did the machinery of the state roar into action, as it does with every crisis. There is silence when the shortcomings are exposed on an ongoing basis but when a crisis hits, you can be sure that the accountable persons immediately step forward for condolences and outrage.

Suddenly there was a multidisciplinary task team. Suddenly there were additional patrols, forensic experts, tracking teams, K9 units and investigative psychology. Suddenly SAPS and EMPD were combining resources and putting “more boots on the ground”. Never before a crisis, always after.

These resources are welcome, because we must see this criminal caught and jailed, but it is obviously too late for too many women.

Even worse was the initial message to women when SAPS advised women around Kempton Park not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas, to avoid secluded places and, where possible, to travel or exercise in groups.

At some point the state must stop instructing women how not to become victims and start demonstrating to criminals that they will be caught.

President Cyril Ramaphosa entered the fray on this matter, offering South Africans one of the government’s most exhausted phrases: “No stone will be left unturned.”

The president directed police to prioritise the investigation and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. He offered no plan to do this.

If nine passengers on a plane were killed, it would be called terrorism.

If nine worshippers were killed on a pilgrimage, it would be called a massacre.

But nine young, healthy, beautiful women have been killed as they enjoyed their daily lives — and it is just another crime that requires “priority”.

And then there is Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, whose political response has been extraordinary.

He announced a “lockdown” of Kempton Park and surrounding areas — a dramatic word without any backing. We were promised an intensified law-enforcement operation involving additional provincial and national resources, yet while he talked of a lockdown, another woman’s body was discovered.

Lesufi attended the scenes. He attended memorial events. He declared that somebody had “declared war” on the state.

And then, amid the grief and fury surrounding nine dead women, he told South Africans, “We must not be emotional.”

As a premier Lesufi is astonishingly tone-deaf. Of course people are emotional! There are families waiting to identify bodies and mothers wondering whether their daughters will come home tonight.

There are women changing running routes, sharing live locations, gripping car keys between their fingers and looking over their shoulders, and the problem is not that Ekurhuleni is too emotional.

The problem is that the provincial government and local government here in Ekurhuleni became sufficiently alarmed only after women were already dead.

The good news is that another future is available by rebuilding the EMPD as a professional, disciplined and community-focused police service: strengthening anti-corruption systems, enforcing consequences for corrupt officers, increasing visible policing, building specialised capacity, using technology better and improving co-operation between EMPD, SAPS, Community Policing Forums and communities themselves.

The response cannot belong only to women; it is all of society who must speak up. Communities must organise.

And when nine women are found dead in one city in two months, their fear, their families’ grief and the demand for answers belong to every one of us.

Nine women who are now dead are nine lives lost forever. For everyone else, their safety must come first, now and always.