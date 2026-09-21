SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition policy and structural transformation conversations matter

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The price of bread, electricity and other essentials is not just about household budgets.

It is also about how SA’s markets work — who gets to compete, who controls supply and whether consumers are getting a fair deal.

These issues were at the centre of the recent 20th Annual Competition Law, Economics and Policy Conference, which examined how competition policy can help build more inclusive, resilient and competitive African markets.

Held under the theme, “Competition Policy for Structural Transformation: Building Inclusive, Resilient and Competitive African Markets”, the conference proved to be a resounding success.

Its success was not only because it brought together legal minds, economists, regulators and policymakers, but also because it presented a platform wherein apposite questions were addressed on how markets work, who gets to participate and whether competition policy is doing enough to build an economy that is fair, open and productive.

These are pressing issues because the cost of living is no longer a distant policy issue. Food prices are one of the evident ways in which market dynamics are felt in ordinary homes. When maize meal, bread, cooking oil, eggs or chicken become more expensive, families do not experience it as an economic indicator but feel it at the till and in their wallets.

That is why the conference conversations on economic resilience and the affordability of food and energy were so important.

Global shocks, climate events, supply-chain disruptions, market concentration and slow price reductions all shape what consumers eventually pay. Electricity affordability is just as central. When energy costs rise, families, farmers, retailers, spaza shops, manufacturers and emerging firms all feel the impact. High input costs can make it harder for small businesses to survive, grow and compete.

This year’s programme also looked at industrial policy, pro-competitive regulatory reform, agency effectiveness and cross-border mergers. While these may sound technical, they speak directly to jobs, investment and growth. Regulatory barriers can keep new entrants out. Poorly designed industrial support can entrench dominant firms instead of building productive capacity.

Cross-border merger decisions directly impact consumers, suppliers and workers across African markets that are increasingly connected.

The academic conversations also took a closer look at the future of artificial intelligence, data, analytical tools and the way competition enforcement is measured. These are insights that are already shaping how businesses compete and how consumers experience markets.

AI and data-driven business models can improve services and create efficiencies, but if they are not properly understood and monitored, they can also deepen exclusion, enable unfair practices and strengthen powerful gatekeepers. Competition authorities therefore need the right evidence, tools and partnerships to respond effectively.

Over the years, the Competition Commission has challenged cartels, assessed mergers, opened markets and advanced public interest outcomes. Previous conferences have considered how competition law can support transformation, protect jobs, encourage localisation and create space for small and black-owned businesses. The task now is to ensure these gains are felt more directly in the economy people live in every day.

The 20th Annual Competition Law, Economics and Policy Conference was a timely opportunity to connect policy with lived reality and to shape competition thinking that can help build a stronger, more inclusive SA economy.