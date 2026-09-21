SOWETAN | Government must be firm on GBV perpertrators

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Hundreds of East London residents marched in solidarity against gender-based violence during the Women for Change campaign. (ALAN EASON)

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A video of a man boasting about his wealth and threatening to put a bullet through the heads of women at a Sandton restaurant has highlighted the violence that women face daily in our society.

That the threats to shoot the women were made during a week in which this country was left shaken by the discoveries of the bodies of nine murdered women has heightened outrage and demand for action.

The video footage recorded at Vlamo restaurant in Sandton has been circulated on social media with the man confronting the women identified as Lawrence Mudzinganyama – a businessman with links to a construction company. In the video, the man could be heard yelling: “I’ll murder you now and walk” and “I’ll put a bullet in all of you.”

Vlam restaurant, the place where the incident was recorded, has distanced itself from the individual despite claims made by the man during the confrontation. It is alleged that the women had fobbed of the man’s advances when he resorted to threats of violence.

Threats of violence against anyone, especially women, bear the brunt of the scourge of violent crime in this country and should not be tolerated. According to crime statistics, more than 500 women were killed between April and June, while more than 1,000 women survived attempted murders.

It should be clear by now that these horrifying figures continue to rise because we have normalised this violence directed at women and children.

Therefore, when a man who claims to be wealthy threatens to put bullets through “poor” women’s heads, he uses a language that many other men also use in their homes and society has kept quiet about.

In light of the abhorrent video circulating on social media and activists outing the face behind the threats, transport minister Barbara Creecy has ordered an investigation of the man’s company and the lawfulness of its contract with Sanral.

While we ought to welcome this swift reaction for consequences in such an extremely concerning matter, the real question should not be limited to legality but whether the government can afford associating with such a company and its owner.

The scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) requires actions beyond just the compliance limit in isolating the perpetrators of it. It requires that the government and society take accountability seriously to send a strong message that this scourge will not be tolerated.

What happens criminally, Mudzinganyama, and implications for his businesses will underscore just how far we are willing to go as society to address the mayhem of this GBV.