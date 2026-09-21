S’THEMBISO MSOMI | There’s more to Cosatu congress collapse than meets the eye

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September 14, 2026.COSATU President Zingiswa Losi together with first Deputy President Mike Shingange during COSATU 15th National Congress for the elections of the Office Bearers held at Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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As delegates left the aborted Cosatu national congress last week, a colleague handed me a book by a former trade unionist I had not heard of before.

Mpumelelo Cilibe, a prominent activist who led workers’ struggles in Gqeberha, then misnamed Port Elizabeth, in the 1980s, also worked in the ANC underground and, with other activists, took part in early talks with the likes of Sydney Mufamadi and Cyril Ramaphosa to form a trade union federation.

He tells an interesting story about his 1983 encounter with Ramaphosa. At the time, Ramaphosa was leading the Council of Unions of South Africa, which Cilibe saw as being linked to the Black Consciousness Movement.

“I don’t subscribe to non-racialism,” Cilibe quotes the future ANC and South African president telling them before the talks collapsed. How times have changed!

I haven’t finished the book, Keep the Ship Moving – A Memoir, so I can’t do justice to Cilibe’s story. But I am mentioning it here because, baffled at how the congress of the country’s largest and most influential trade union federation turned into a fiasco, I came across a passage in the book that made me think about the calibre of organised labour leaders we have in SA today.

In the passage, Cilibe says that the unexplained opulent lifestyle of one of the trade unionists they had founded the union with made him grow sceptical and, eventually, walked away.

“If comrades in the union executive were getting secret money … What was I doing there? Sure, the workers were singing praises of me: ‘Cilibe wethu, samlandela! — Cilibe of ours, we follow! F*&k that! I never wanted to be followed by any … zombies. I never fought for or because of these things.

“I fought because of my pain, because of what the white Afrikaner did to me, the humiliation and assaults … There had to be other ways of fighting the racist Afrikaner outside the union. I couldn’t sit and watch others selling us out and becoming rich in the name of the Struggle …”

This was in the 1980s when there wasn’t much money to speak of in the unions. You were more likely to be detained, imprisoned, banned, exiled or, worse, killed, as a reward for trade unionism than become fabulously rich. Yet even in those bad old days, the likes of Cilibe were beginning to notice troubling tendencies that were later to poison the new state, political parties and trade unions in post-apartheid SA.

Cilibe chose to walk away.

As I struggled with all the explanations for why the Cosatu congress collapsed the way it did last week over an issue that could easily have been resolved, I couldn’t help but wonder whether the source of the conflict isn’t access to and control of the federation’s rich resources.

Unions today control millions of rand through membership subscriptions and investment arms. They are also seen by political careerists as a quick stepping stone to public and political office.

The federation’s own organisational report, which will now be presented to delegates when Cosatu reconvenes the congress on October 12 to 15, states that several of its 16 affiliates are plagued by corruption and maladministration — leading to members losing confidence in them as instruments that are there to solve their problems.

A Cosatu members’ survey, polling 904 respondents — most of whom are union officials — found that most do not believe that Cosatu fully represents its members.

Half of those surveyed identified low wages as the area of most concern for members, while as high a figure as 81% said the federation should prioritise the cost of living in its campaigns.

Yet, at the congress, the obsession was about leadership positions − whether Mike Shingange should succeed Zingiswa Losi and whether Losi should be supported in her bid to prolong her stay by becoming Cosatu’s general secretary.

The leadership question is important, of course. There is a world of difference, for instance, between a trade union federation led by Jay Naidoo or Mbhazima Shilowa and one headed by a Solly Phetoe.

But differences over leadership preferences ought not to collapse “a workers’ parliament” − as trade unions call their congresses − especially at the time when organised or not, they appear to be so much under siege.

Much of the gains made through struggles led by the likes of Cilibe in the 1980s, and augmented by legislation passed by the democratic government after 1994, are fast being eroded by a changing world of work where much private sector employment is casualised, short-term, and without basic benefits. The rise of the gig economy also means that workers’ power to bargain with the employer is eroded.

Middle class employees can turn to legal firms for protection and job security. But without the unions, who can blue collar workers and new entrants to the job market turn to?