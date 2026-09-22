MUZI DLADLA | Why the migration debate is no longer just about borders

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Zimbabwean migrants queue outside the Cape Town home affairs offices on June 30 2026, the day of an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for all undocumented migrants to leave SA. Picture:

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South Africa yet again finds itself confronting a familiar challenge.

Public frustration over undocumented migrants has become increasingly visible, accompanied by calls for stronger border control, stricter immigration enforcement and greater accountability from the state.

Yet beneath these immediate concerns lies a far deeper governance challenge.

What happens when different groups within the same society no longer share the same understanding of what is fair, lawful or legitimate?

I describe this phenomenon as competing legitimacy: a condition in which different groups each believe their understanding of fairness, justice and lawful action is legitimate, even when those understandings fundamentally conflict.

This is where migration ceases to be simply an immigration issue. It becomes a test of governance, institutional legitimacy and social cohesion.

Scholars use the concept of superdiversity to describe situations where migration creates increasingly complex societies, not simply because people come from different countries, but because they differ in legal status, language, culture, economic circumstances and their relationship with public institutions.

The concept is useful here, not because SA is uniquely “super-diverse”, but because it helps explain why governing migration becomes increasingly difficult when institutions are under pressure and different groups experience the same reality in fundamentally different ways.

South Africa’s challenge extends beyond migration itself.

When undocumented migration exists alongside porous borders, persistent unemployment, constrained public services, economic hardship and declining institutional trust, migration becomes one of several issues through which broader frustrations are expressed.

The challenge is therefore not simply the presence of foreigners. Nor is it merely the legality or illegality of their entry.

The challenge emerges when different groups begin operating from fundamentally different understandings of justice and fairness.

For many South Africans, fairness is viewed through the reality of scarce resources. Employment opportunities, healthcare, housing and public services are already under immense strain. Against this backdrop, undocumented migration is often interpreted as evidence that the state is either unable or unwilling to enforce its own laws.

For many migrants, however, migration is experienced through an entirely different reality. It is less about borders than about survival, opportunity and human dignity. Political instability, economic collapse and insecurity create powerful incentives to move, irrespective of administrative processes.

Both perspectives contain legitimate human concerns.

Yet they produce fundamentally different expectations of what government should do.

This is where governance becomes extraordinarily difficult.

Governments are expected to enforce the law, protect constitutional rights, preserve public confidence and maintain social cohesion simultaneously. Success in one area cannot come at the expense of another.

If citizens begin believing that any one of these responsibilities is being neglected, confidence in the legitimacy of institutions begins to erode.

History consistently shows that societies rarely become unstable because of a single issue.

Rather, instability emerges when multiple unresolved pressures begin reinforcing one another.

Migration may become the visible catalyst, but the underlying drivers often include unemployment, inequality, weak institutions, service delivery failures, crime and declining public trust.

In such environments, perception becomes almost as influential as reality.

Whether migration is objectively the primary cause of social hardship becomes less important than whether citizens believe it is.

Public policy operates within objective realities.

Public legitimacy operates within perceived realities.

This is why conversations around migration have become increasingly polarised.

One perspective emphasises stronger border management and enforcement. Another emphasises compassion, regional co-operation and human rights.

Neither perspective, on its own, fully resolves the governance challenge.

South Africa does not need a debate that dismisses the frustrations of citizens, nor one that strips migrants of their dignity.

It needs institutions capable of enforcing the law fairly, communicating honestly, building public confidence and protecting social cohesion before frustration is converted into disorder.

The task before SA is therefore not to choose between humanity and sovereignty.

It is to demonstrate that both can coexist.

That requires effective border management, credible immigration systems, capable public institutions, regional co-operation, economic reform, and leadership that consistently earns public trust.

Ultimately, the greatest risk may not be migration itself.

It may be allowing competing perceptions of legitimacy to drift so far apart that society loses its shared understanding of fairness, justice and belonging.

When that happens, mobilisation becomes easier, institutions become harder to trust, public confidence begins to erode and societal resilience weakens.

The question facing SA is therefore much larger than immigration policy.

It is whether we can rebuild a social contract that is seen as legitimate by citizens, lawful in its implementation and humane in its treatment of those seeking a better life.

Because once legitimacy begins to fracture, restoring it is far more difficult than protecting it in the first place.

Dladla is executive manager at Sasria

Sowetan