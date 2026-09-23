ALUWANI TSHIFHANGO | Stokvels to smartphones: protecting past and future

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Stokvels, grocery societies and burial societies are community-built financial institutions, shaped by necessity, trust and accountability. Picture:

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Heritage Month is often associated with clothing, music, food and ceremonies. These are important expressions of who we are. But our heritage is also found in the practical systems our communities have created to protect one another.

Across SA, there are indigenous communities and cultural groups. Within them, collective saving has long been a form of resilience, where small, regular contributions are made powerful when people stand together.

Stokvels, grocery societies and burial societies are not merely informal arrangements. They are community-built financial institutions, shaped by necessity, trust and accountability.

They have helped families prepare for festive seasons, put a child through university, respond to illness, and meet the costs of a funeral without leaving one household to carry the burden alone.

In many cases, these societies have also been places where our elderly people share advice, comfort and companionship.

The year 1994 is an important part of this story. With democracy, SA’s old-age grant system was extended and equalised, giving eligible, older people more equitable access to social assistance. Yet the grant was never the whole answer.

Our grandparents continued to pool what they could, contributing to social clubs and burial societies that turned limited resources into dignity and support. Their lesson was simple: nobody should face life’s biggest moments alone.

Funeral support is especially significant because a funeral is not only a financial event. It is a farewell, a cultural duty and an expression of belonging. In many communities, traditional leaders, elders and local organisations help to hold families together when grief is at its deepest. Any insurance industry that wants to serve SA meaningfully must understand this social architecture rather than treat it as an obstacle to formal financial services.

That is where innovation matters. Insurers and funeral providers must build on what our grandparents started, not replace it. Digital platforms leverage smartphones to build trust through instant updates, clear documents, and transparent claim tracking.

Simple communication services, like USSD, reach customers where smartphones, data or bank branches are limited, while WhatsApp and mobile solutions serve digitally connected members. But technology cannot substitute for human trust.

Rural communities still need accessible service points and trained local advisers and claims support in familiar languages.

Traditional leaders can be important partners in this work. Through community meetings, local radio, churches, schools and other trusted spaces, insurers can explain what funeral cover does and what it does not do. Education must cover premiums, benefits, waiting periods, exclusions, dependents, beneficiaries, policy lapses and the claims process.

Customers should be able to understand what they are paying for, compare products, avoid unnecessary duplication and claim with confidence.

Young South Africans, in particular, should not see funeral insurance as a product only for older people. It is a practical expression of responsibility to parents, partners, children and the wider family network.

We can enjoy a good lifestyle while preparing for the worst; in fact, financial maturity requires both. You cannot build a successful life and leave your family unprepared for its most difficult day.

This Heritage Month, we must embrace a powerful truth: financial literacy is our heritage.

Long before formal insurance existed, our elders pioneered grassroots risk management through burial and funeral stokvels, proving that collective discipline and shared savings build true resilience. Insurers must honour this foundation by pairing the solidarity of traditional societies with responsible digital innovation.

That means designing accessible products, investing in rural infrastructure, and keeping financial education continuous, local, and clear.

For young South Africans, reclaiming this heritage means taking active responsibility today.

Start small, review existing family policies, and choose cover you can sustain over time. The best tribute to the elders who built our funeral stokvels is not simply to remember their example but to modernise it.

Let us evolve the heritage of stokvels to befit the smartphone era while safeguarding their rootedness in trust, care and collective responsibility.

Tshifhango is managing director of MR21 Funerals and Insurance

Sowetan