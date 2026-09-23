LENNOX MABASO | Rural and township malls are economic engines, not ‘modern-day slavery’

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The writer says a well-designed rural commercial centre can become an economic development platform, one that goes beyond retail and deliberately builds local production and value chains. Picture:

Dr Msizi Myeza’s recent alarmist comparison of rural and township malls to “modern-day slavery” must be challenged.

Of course, his argument borrows its moral vocabulary from the past, and there is merit in his attempt to raise our consciousness about the potential downside of celebrating the mushrooming of malls as economic lifelines.

However, his framing is inaccurate and unfair.

In his article, Myeza frames the issue around the proposition that while malls bring formal employment and consumer convenience, they can also contribute to the decline of traditional livelihoods and local economic activity.

He argues a rural mall can become a “leakage machine” if national chains dominate the retail space; if local informal traders are displaced; if local farmers do not supply its supermarkets; if local manufacturers do not supply its stores; if local entrepreneurs receive only low-level service jobs; if profits are extracted to Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town or overseas; if local landowners receive little long-term economic participation; and if young people become consumers rather than producers.

In that situation, he argues, a mall may create jobs without creating an economic ecosystem.

There is, however, another side to this argument.

A well-designed rural commercial centre can become an economic development platform, one that goes beyond retail and deliberately builds local production and value chains.

Imagine a model in which local farmers supply fresh produce; local bakeries supply bread; local clothing manufacturers supply selected stores; local furniture manufacturers supply offices and homes; local construction companies receive development contracts; local SMMEs occupy smaller retail units; artisans have workshops and market space; young people receive digital and technical training; agricultural products are processed locally; logistics companies are locally owned; and, most importantly, community investors own a stake in the commercial property.

That is fundamentally different from simply putting a shopping mall in the middle of a rural community.

The principle should not be to build a mall that makes rural people mere consumers. It should be to build an economic ecosystem that makes rural people beneficiaries, suppliers, producers, owners and entrepreneurs.

The answer, therefore, is not to reject malls, but to establish a development model in which local participation is a central consideration.

The more important questions are: What economic problem is the rural mall solving? Who benefits from its presence? How do we design it as an engine of local development rather than merely a place of consumption?

The hidden cost of rurality

There is another dimension that deserves greater attention: the hidden cost of rurality.

We should never romanticise the rural economy without adequately accounting for the economic cost of distance.

For millions of rural South Africans, accessing basic services requires travelling considerable distances to towns and cities. A rural resident may need to travel 30km, 50km or even 100km to access necessities and services such as clothing, banking, government services, professional services, health care, education and training, or economic opportunities.

This cost is not merely the price of the taxi fare. It is the tax of rural distance.

This is an economic cost that rarely features adequately in conventional calculations of rural poverty.

Consider a pensioner who spends a significant portion of a social grant travelling to access essential services. In practical terms, that person is being taxed by geography.

Rural malls that incorporate government and essential services can help address this problem by bringing services closer to people. That is not a trivial intervention. It can make a meaningful contribution to economic development, household welfare and community prosperity.

Seen from this perspective, infrastructure development can be a liberating force rather than the instrument of oppression imagined by Myeza.

The provision of economic and social infrastructure can facilitate development rather than merely facilitate extraction.

The design choices remain ours to make.

Shopping centre to development platform

South Africa should therefore stop thinking about rural malls simply as retail developments and start considering them as potential platforms for rural growth.

The government itself can become an anchor tenant. Bringing complementary services and economic activities together creates what economists describe as agglomeration benefits — the advantages that arise when related activities are concentrated in one accessible location.

A commercial centre can therefore become much more than a place where people spend money. Properly designed, it can become a place where people acquire skills, access government, establish businesses, meet customers, connect to markets and participate in the local economy.

This is where the shift from consumption to production becomes particularly important.

Once local suppliers, producers, entrepreneurs, service providers and community investors are deliberately integrated into the development model, the potential for a local economic multiplier effect becomes significantly greater.

The real danger: the enclave economy

The danger Myeza should have identified is not the mall itself. The real danger is the enclave economy — a development that sits physically inside a community but remains economically disconnected from it.

An enclave can generate impressive buildings, foot traffic and employment statistics while allowing much of the economic value generated within the community to flow elsewhere.

That is the problem we should guard against.

But that problem is not inherent to malls. It is a consequence of how developments are designed, regulated and integrated into local economies.

If we deliberately build local procurement into development agreements, create opportunities for SMMEs, facilitate local ownership, support local production and connect rural enterprises to established retail markets, the same infrastructure can become an instrument for economic inclusion.

This is where the policy conversation should be directed.

More than survival

Myeza must also agree that, in our democracy, development must reach rural areas where many of the poorest and most vulnerable South Africans live.

Our government should not perpetuate the idea that rural areas are simply places from which people must migrate in search of opportunity.

The objective should increasingly be to create rural communities where people can live, work, trade, learn, invest and prosper.

That is the essence of spatial economic transformation.

A rural commercial centre therefore need not be an instrument of “modern-day slavery”. It can, if properly conceived and implemented, become an instrument of economic liberation — bringing services closer to people, reducing the hidden cost of distance, expanding access to markets, stimulating local enterprise and creating a stronger economic ecosystem.

The challenge is not whether rural malls should exist. The challenge is what we make them become.

If we design them merely as places of consumption, Myeza’s concerns about economic leakage deserve serious consideration.

But if we design them as platforms for local production, enterprise, ownership, skills development, public services and investment, the mall becomes something fundamentally different.

It becomes part of the infrastructure of rural development.

The choice is therefore not between malls and rural prosperity.

The real choice is between a mall that extracts value from a community and a commercial centre that helps create value within it.

That is the conversation South Africa should be having.

Mabaso is head of communications at the department of public works and infrastructure

Sowetan