Ending GBVF takes more than awareness

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Women gather at the Union Buildings in Cape Town to protest against gender-based violence and femicide. Picture:

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Over the past few weeks, the bodies of nine women were found discarded in Ekurhuleni. Some were partially clothed, while some carried visible injuries.

At least one had disappeared after leaving home for an ordinary afternoon run. Each of these women had a life violently taken from her, and each has left behind loved ones now living with an unimaginable loss.

Details surrounding these cases remain limited, leaving communities deeply concerned and unsettled.

In November 2025, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) was formally classified as a national disaster under the Disaster Management Act.

That classification recognised the persistent and immediate threat to life posed by violence against women and placed responsibility on the national executive to co-ordinate the response. But today, almost a year later, we must ask ourselves: are we responding with the urgency that the words “national disaster” demand?

Consider that a 2025 national femicide study by researchers affiliated with the SA Medical Research Council and several local universities found that intimate partner femicide had increased from 4.9 per 100,000 women in 2017 to 5.5 in 2020/21. That latter rate was almost five times the comparable global average.

Additionally, by 2020/21, police had not identified the perpetrator in 44.2% of the female murders studied, compared with 18.6% in 1999. Only one in five perpetrators of intimate partner femicide were convicted. For women killed by non-intimate partners, the conviction figure fell to 13.2%.

These figures point to alarming weaknesses in the performance of our criminal justice system.

Laws influence behaviour partly because society believes they will be enforced. Every protection order that is taken seriously, every warning sign that prompts early intervention, every case that is properly investigated, and every offender that is prosecuted for a crime against a woman, sends a message. Similarly, failure also sends a message, and too many perpetrators currently act with the confidence that their chances of being held to account are low.

So, while SA may have put the severity of this crisis into law by classifying GBVF as a national disaster, our criminal justice system must be empowered to match those words with action. Firstly, that means treating GBVF cases differently from ordinary administrative workload.

Our country needs to strengthen the specialist investigative capacity for GBVF that already exists within SAPS, ensuring that experienced detectives have the resources, information, and institutional support needed to recognise patterns across station boundaries.

Information about previous assaults, protection orders, stalking, threats to kill, firearm access, and repeated police call-outs should consistently form part of an identifiable risk picture rather than remaining scattered across individual dockets and institutions.

Secondly, community policing structures should play a greater role. Police stations, community policing forums, shelters, healthcare workers, and other community structures often encounter different pieces of the same story. Better channels for bringing those signals together could help identify repeat offenders and women facing escalating danger much earlier.

Thirdly, the justice system must be capable of moving cases through court without years of drift. Additionally, specialist infrastructure can only be as effective as the people available to run it, and the government itself has acknowledged staff shortages and capacity pressures within the courts.

An urgent GBVF response necessitates the provision of sufficient prosecutors, investigators, intermediaries, and victim-support personnel.

Lastly, women deserve more than our outrage after they die. They deserve institutions and communities that work relentlessly to keep them alive. Our response must become far better at intervening before women are killed and ensuring that those who commit violence against women no longer do so with confidence that they will escape consequence.

Cebekhulu-Makhaza is chairperson of the Safer SAFoundation

Sowetan