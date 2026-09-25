JOVIAL RANTAO | The coup that wore a uniform and the general who yanked off its medal

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On July 6 2025 KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi did something so unfashionable in South African public life that it nearly broke the internet: he told the truth, in public, in uniform, with receipts, says the writer. File photo:

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Let us role-play, briefly, in the alternate universe our suspects were so busy decorating for themselves — a universe with better furniture, worse morals and absolutely no general in combat fatigues ruining brunch.

President Senzo Mchunu. Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Not “minister on special leave”, not “the fourth witness to appear before the ad hoc committee or Madlanga commission”, but president.

Head of state. Motorcade and all. Never mind that the man currently can’t get past his own front gate without the national intervention unit knocking — in the fantasy version, that gate leads to the Union Buildings, paved by a criminal underworld so grateful for services rendered that it was apparently prepared to hand him the republic as a thank-you card.

Standing loyally beside him: national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. Yes, that Sibiya — the one who, instead of commanding 190,000 officers from a gleaming office in Pretoria, spent this week commanding rather less real estate: a cell at Kgosi Mampuru II, having been fetched from a Sandton strip club and marched into the Randburg magistrate’s court on five charges, including rape, human trafficking, and sexually grooming a minor.

The state says it’s worried he might run. One does wonder how a man being investigated for allegedly disbanding the unit meant to catch fleeing criminals planned to run the unit meant to catch himself.

Over in the spy shop, meet crime intelligence’s new overlord, Firoz Khan – 30-odd years climbing the ranks of an institution built entirely on secrets, poised, in the fantasy, to inherit the whole vault. In reality, Maj-Gen Khan’s most recent professional development opportunity was getting shot in Houghton, days before he was due to explain himself to a judge. Nothing says “trust me with the nation’s intelligence” quite like needing a hospital bed to dodge a subpoena.

Ladies and gentlemen, that isn’t a cabinet reshuffle — that’s a hostile takeover, and the shareholders were the Global South’s most patient criminal syndicates

And presiding over justice itself, the national director of public prosecutions — not, alas, some steely, incorruptible legal eagle, but Khan’s own texting companion, former Idac boss Andrea Johnson, she of the now-immortal “Hi gorgeous” WhatsApp thread. Nothing quite says ‘prosecutorial independence’ like pillow-talk with the man your unit is supposed to be investigating.

In this telling, the woman who resigned in disgrace and then took the Fifth in front of a judicial commission would instead have been signing off on indictments for the entire country. One shudders. One also, frankly, laughs.

A president is allegedly for sale. A police chief allegedly built to order. A spy boss running the agency like his own group chat. A prosecution head who calls her intelligence contact “gorgeous” at midnight. Ladies and gentlemen, that isn’t a cabinet reshuffle — that’s a hostile takeover, and the shareholders were the Global South’s most patient criminal syndicates.

Enter: one general, one uniform, one enormous inconvenience

It did not happen. It did not happen because on July 6 2025, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi did something so unfashionable in South African public life that it nearly broke the internet: he told the truth, in public, in uniform, with receipts.

He alleged that a syndicate — aided by politicians, senior police, prosecutors and businessmen — had burrowed into the criminal justice system, and that Mchunu and Sibiya had dismantled the political killings task team to smother investigations into organised crime and political hits.

He produced phone evidence linking Mchunu, via a political “fixer”, to a criminal figure who’d somehow also scored a R228m police tender. Somewhere, a PowerPoint titled “Succession Plan: Final Draft” quietly caught fire.

Within days there was a commission of inquiry. Within months there were suspensions, resignations and, this week, handcuffs. The coup did not survive contact with a press conference. Turns out state capture, like most heists in the movies, only works if nobody looks up.

Where the crown princes actually landed

The comedy — bleak, but comedy nonetheless — is in the gap between the fantasy job titles and the current mailing addresses.

Sibiya, tipped for national command, is instead booked in at a correctional facility while the state alleges a “cabal” is trying to tamper with witnesses against him — allegedly running interference from behind bars for a man who was supposed to be running the police.

Khan, tipped for the intelligence throne, is nursing gunshot wounds and a dismissal instead of nursing state secrets.

Johnson, tipped for the nation’s top prosecutorial chair, resigned into the arms of a disciplinary process instead of a swearing-in ceremony.

And Mchunu, tipped for the presidency itself, is a man whose house has been searched by the police, his electronic gadgets seized, rather than addressing the nation from behind the presidential podium.

Every single rung of that imagined ladder to the top of South Africa is currently occupied by lawyers, not lackeys.

The spoke, the wheel and the small matter of a country

South Africans are entitled to their cynicism about commissions of inquiry — we’ve watched enough of them evaporate into thick, expensive reports that gather dust rather than convictions.

But whatever the Madlanga commission ultimately delivers, one fact is already banked: a serving general looked at a criminal architecture assembling itself in plain sight — dockets vanishing, task teams gutted, intelligence privatised into personal fan clubs — and rather than quietly angling for a seat at the table, blew the whole table up on live television.

He didn’t stop a coup with a coup of his own. He stopped it with a microphone. And in a country that has, with wearying regularity, watched its guardians become its predators, that is worth more spice, more satire, and more front pages than we will ever give it enough credit for.

Every rung on that imagined ladder — the Presidency, the police, the spies, the prosecutors — currently belongs to South Africa’s courts instead. Somewhere that is either the plot of the country’s finest political thriller or simply Thursday.

Jovial Rantao is founding editor-in-chief of The African Mirror

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