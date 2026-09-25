SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | This election campaign has been underwhelming

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With only five weeks to go before the local government elections, have you decided who you’ll vote for? Do you know who the councillor candidates are in your ward?

Will you vote for the same party at the ward level and on the PR ballot, or do you intend to split your vote? I have not met any of the candidates vying to become councillors in my ward.

No posters of councillor candidates line my street. I have spotted a few posters of DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille and some bearing ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s beaming face. I don’t know whether our DA councillor is standing for re-election or which parties have fielded candidates in my ward.

There has been little visible campaigning in my area, apart from a meeting with Zille a few days ago while I was chasing deadlines at the office. I haven’t spotted the ANC-branded bakkies that usually criss-cross communities carrying the party’s message of a better life for all. There is no sign that an election is only a few weeks away.

The closest I came to experiencing any form of electioneering was while jogging past Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, who had set up a desk on the side of the road last week. I have not met or seen the Rise Mzansi ward candidate in my area.

This year’s election campaign has been underwhelming across the political spectrum. There is none of the razzmatazz that usually accompanies such contests. The ANC campaign feels flat. One would not think that Fikile Mbalula — Mr Razzmatazz himself — is the “boss” in charge at Luthuli House.

A colleague suggested this may be due to a shortage of funds. With the Special Investigating Unit raiding properties and seizing assets linked to corruption, the pool of potential donors appears to have shrunk. With more parties sharing power in the government, it has become harder to abuse state functions and events for campaign purposes.

Still, I cannot ignore the lack of zeal in the ruling party’s campaign. Are its leaders simply tired of governing, or have they accepted that voters are harder to persuade than before? Of all the major parties, the ANC has one of the most extensive governing records in towns and cities.

It has documented examples of success. The face of Soweto has changed dramatically since 1994. Under ANC administrations, the government also developed new communities such as Cosmo City and Riverside.

The growth and development seen in Fourways, Midrand and Menlyn took place under ANC governments. However, the party seems reluctant to state its achievements loudly enough. Who can blame it? The damage to its image has been immense.

Its name and emblem are now closely associated with corruption. The renewal project that was meant to restore public confidence exists largely on paper. That may explain why the ANC’s campaign feels almost underground.

But what about the opposition parties? The EFF’s campaign also lacks zest compared with previous elections. Even its president appears to be losing some of his political spark, recently telling supporters that he is a modern-day Nelson Mandela. LOL!

The DA’s campaign, particularly in Johannesburg, has focused heavily on highlighting the failures of ANC-led governments. Zille may be shocked to discover that corruption in Johannesburg is so deeply entrenched that residents often have to pay for services and opportunities that should be available to them as a right, and that the rot extends far beyond so-called ANC cadres.

I have not heard a clear and concrete plan explaining how opposition parties intend to change this reality. Nor am I surprised by the MK Party’s limited visibility around me. Jacob Zuma understands that many voters who support him do not need to see him campaigning. They will back him regardless.

One of the greatest mysteries of modern South African politics is that there is a party whose policy identity remains unclear to many people but which is still assured of millions of votes.

Unless Zuma deregisters the MK Party days before the election, it is expected to become a significant force in many municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, including eThekwini. It could achieve that even if he sat by the poolside in Nkandla and watched other parties sweat for votes.