SOWETAN | Madlanga right to scrutinise the sick note excuses

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Bafana Sindane and three other including taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni have been granted R70,000 bail by the Delmas magistrates court on the extortion and money laundering case against them.

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The Madlanga commission has had a fair share of witnesses calling in sick at the eleventh hour, so much so that medical doctors’ certificates have come under sharp scrutiny.

This week it was the turn of taxi boss Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane to call in sick just hours before he was due to testify, delaying his scheduled appearance on Wednesday.

Sindane, an associate of another notorious taxi boss, Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, also launched an urgent high court challenge in Pretoria to stop the commission from using material seized from his cellphone and to suspend a subpoena compelling him to testify.

The commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality in the justice system and infiltration of law enforcement by criminal syndicates, has placed the exchange of messages between Sindane and Sibanyoni under forensic scrutiny.

Some of these text message exchanges included alleged discussions concerning hitmen. It is therefore understandable why evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson wanted the chats between Sindane and Sibanyoni placed in the public domain.

But beyond the contested evidence, the commission is seeking the truth in its investigation of alleged criminality, and the controversy over medical certificates has brought their potential abuse into sharp focus.

In part of his arguments before the commission on Wednesday, Sindane also claimed to be in “spiritual seclusion”, sparking further concerns about the true reasons for his no-show.

According to reports, Sindane’s lawyers wrote to the commission a week earlier, saying he could not appear because he had been called by ancestral spirits to become a sangoma.

Sindane’s and other questionable witnesses’ sick notes could undermine the integrity of the medical profession and traditional practices.

When someone like Sindane — whose business dealings and associations are called into question — uses culture to delay accountability, it is not simply a matter of an individual but also of the ethical underpinnings of the practice.

It raises questions about whether those alleged to be involved in organised crime are exploiting gaps between legitimate institutions and compromised individuals to protect their interests.

These are some of the less-spoken-about problems that the Madlanga commission — beyond its scope of finding the truth on the main allegations it was set up to investigate — is helping to expose.

When we are done watching these bizarre events unfold, we must return to asking how we can fix what appears broken in our society.