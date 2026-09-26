JOSEPH SEKHAMPU | Why the EFF will struggle to turn its ideas into votes

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EFF leader Julius Malema addressing party members during the party’s manifesto launch at Rotary Stadium in Ngangelizwe township in Mthatha. File picture:

The EFF’s manifesto for the local government elections in November asks municipalities to do considerably more than collect refuse, maintain roads and keep water flowing.

It imagines them as instruments of economic transformation, using municipal land, public services, procurement, and local economic policy to alter the material circumstances of poor communities.

In one sense, this is simply the EFF taking its national politics to local government. In another, it exposes one of the most interesting contradictions in the rise of the party. Its ideas have travelled considerably further through South African politics than its votes have.

The electoral challenge of the EFF in November is to turn agreement with its diagnosis of South Africa into agreement on the costs of its remedy.

The numbers establish the puzzle. The EFF entered the 2014 national election with 6.35% of the vote and rose sharply to 10.79% in 2019. Five years later, the ANC’s historic decline did not translate into further growth for the EFF.

The party slipped to 9.52%, partly because the MK Party emerged as a powerful competitor for disaffected voters. In local elections, EFF support rose from roughly 8% in 2016 to above 10% in 2021. The party has grown, but its political vocabulary has travelled faster.

Arguments about land, nationalisation, concentrated ownership and economic exclusion are no longer confined to the electorate of the EFF. Other parties now engage questions that the EFF helped push towards the centre of national debate.

People do not have to vote for the party to accept that unemployment, concentrated wealth, and limited economic mobility require a more fundamental economic change. However, agreement on the inadequacy of the existing economic order does not produce agreement on what should replace it.

Economic stagnation can expand the constituency for dissatisfaction while dividing that constituency over ownership, the role of the state, and the terms on which economic change should occur.

Municipal government forces these differences into practical choices, where expanding free services raises questions about eligibility and revenue, lower tariffs leave less money available elsewhere, and insourcing places additional pressure on wage budgets.

Land policies bring competing claims over use and ownership into the same political arena, just as directing infrastructure spending towards one community can mean asking another to wait. These are choices that national politics can often postpone or obscure.

At the national level, economic transformation can remain an argument about principles, but in a struggling municipality, it becomes a question of arithmetic.

The constituencies attracted to the language of economic transformation also occupy different positions within that arithmetic. Workers may want higher wages, households lower tariffs, businesses lower costs, and unemployed people greater access to job opportunities.

Poor households may need greater municipal support while the same municipalities depend on stronger revenue collection to maintain the infrastructure on which those households rely. The EFF can therefore build a larger audience for its diagnosis than an electoral coalition for its programme.

The difficulty is that these tensions do not begin only once the party governs. Voters encounter its programme from different positions within the economy.

A municipal worker, an unemployed resident, a small business owner, and a household struggling with service charges may recognise the same economic failure while judging the consequences of changing it differently. The further the EFF reaches beyond its established constituency, the more consequential these differences become.

That distinction helps to explain the gap between the ideological reach of the EFF and its electoral size. The party has constructed a diagnosis large enough to resonate with different experiences of economic frustration.

Converting that resonance into votes is harder because a programme inevitably asks voters to consider not only what they want changed but also what that change may require of them. In a slow-growing economy, there is less new wealth with which to accommodate competing claims, and this makes choices more immediate and politically consequential.

The November election will test more than the ability of the EFF to increase its share of votes.

When the votes are counted, the party may discover that persuading a country that something fundamental must change is easier than persuading enough voters to accept what that change would require.

Its most successful political export may also prove to be the one thing it cannot easily convert into votes.

Prof Sekhampu is the chief director of the NWU Business School.

Sowetan