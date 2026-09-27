ALUCIA MABUNDA | How technology is reshaping higher education

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Buti Manamela, minister of higher education and training, interacts with students at the University of Pretoria. Picture:

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Higher education is entering a defining period of transformation. The traditional university experience, shaped for generations around lecture halls, textbooks, libraries and fixed timetables, is being challenged by technology, changing student expectations and a rapidly evolving world of work.

But the question facing higher education institutions is no longer whether technology belongs in the classroom.

It is how institutions can use technology meaningfully to create learning environments that prepare students for the realities of the future, without losing sight of what makes education fundamentally human.

Beyond the traditional classroom

The modern learning environment is no longer defined by physical infrastructure alone. A classroom can now extend beyond four walls, with students accessing learning resources, collaborating with peers and engaging with lecturers through a combination of physical and digital platforms.

Digitally enabled classrooms, blended learning, online resources, collaborative platforms and other technologies can give students greater flexibility in how and when they engage with their studies.

More importantly, when implemented effectively, technology can shift the role of the student from being a passive recipient of information to an active participant in the learning process.

This does not mean replacing lecturers with technology. Quite the opposite. Technology can give educators more opportunities to facilitate discussion, encourage problem-solving, provide feedback and create more personalised learning experiences.

The real opportunity lies in using technology to enhance teaching rather than simply digitising existing approaches.

Preparing graduates for a digital economy

This shift is particularly important in the African context, where higher education has an important role to play in preparing young people for increasingly digital economies.

Employers are looking for more than academic qualifications. Digital fluency, adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking and the ability to learn continuously are becoming essential capabilities across industries.

Students therefore need learning environments that mirror some of the realities they will encounter beyond graduation. They need opportunities to work collaboratively, navigate digital platforms, solve complex problems and engage with information critically.

Technology should make learning more accessible, encourage participation, support different learning approaches and help students develop capabilities that will remain valuable as technology itself continues to evolve

Technology must serve the student

There is, however, a danger in viewing technology as an end in itself.

The most sophisticated classroom will have limited value if technology does not improve the student experience or contribute to meaningful learning outcomes. Higher education institutions must therefore ask a more fundamental question: What problem are we trying to solve for the student?

Technology should make learning more accessible, encourage participation, support different learning approaches and help students develop capabilities that will remain valuable as technology itself continues to evolve.

This requires institutions to think beyond hardware and software. It requires investment in educators, student support, digital literacy and the design of learning experiences that integrate technology thoughtfully.

The evolution of the learning environment reflects this broader understanding of education. The modern campus must be a place where technology, people and purpose intersect — creating spaces that encourage collaboration, curiosity and engagement while giving students the tools to take greater ownership of their learning.

Keeping the human connection

Perhaps the most important consideration as technology becomes increasingly embedded in higher education is that education has never been solely about information.

Students need mentors. They need conversations that challenge their assumptions. They need opportunities to collaborate with people who think differently from them. They need support when they encounter academic or personal challenges. They need communities that give them a sense of belonging.

These are difficult things to automate. Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies may transform how information is accessed and how learning is delivered, but they cannot replace the value of human connection, empathy, mentorship and meaningful engagement.

The institutions that thrive in the future will therefore not necessarily be those that use the most technology. They will be those that use technology most purposefully.

Designing the university of the future

The future of higher education will likely be more flexible, connected and digitally enabled than the model many of us experienced. Campuses will increasingly become spaces for collaboration, practical application, innovation and community, while digital platforms extend learning beyond the physical campus.

The objective should not be to build a technology-first university. It should be to build a student-first university that understands the role technology can play in improving education.

Ultimately, the classroom of tomorrow is not simply a room equipped with better technology. It is an environment where students are encouraged to question, create, collaborate and continuously learn.

Technology will undoubtedly reshape higher education. The responsibility of institutions is to ensure that, as the tools change, the purpose of education remains firmly focused on developing capable, curious and adaptable people who can contribute meaningfully to an increasingly complex world.

• Dr Mabunda is campus head at Rosebank International – Nelson Mandela Bay Campus