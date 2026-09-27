DUMISANI HLATSWAYO | Why respect is earned, but dignity is not

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

One of the most common phrases in modern conversations about relationships, families and workplaces is that respect is earned. It is usually said in response to an older idea: that age, gender or position should automatically command obedience.

There is good reason for that shift. South Africa has changed. Women have greater economic independence, children are encouraged to speak up, employees are less willing to tolerate humiliation from managers, and social media has given ordinary people a public voice that previous generations did not have.

But as Heritage Month draws to a close, I find myself wondering whether, in rejecting obedience, we sometimes risk discarding something else that still matters: basic human dignity.

In many African homes, ukuhlonipha was not presented as a theory. It was part of daily life. Children greeted adults properly. Younger people were expected to listen before speaking. Family members were taught to consider how their conduct affected others. At its best, this created restraint, responsibility and a sense that an individual belonged to something larger than themselves.

At its worst, however, the same language of respect could be used to protect authority from scrutiny. Children could be silenced because an adult was older. Women could be told to endure behaviour from husbands because a wife was expected to respect her marriage. At work, junior employees could be humiliated and told that this was simply how authority worked.

That version of respect deserves to be challenged.

The Human Sciences Research Council’s first national gender-based violence study found that 33.1% of South African women aged 18 and older had experienced physical violence in their lifetime.

In a country with that reality, no interpretation of culture should require a woman to remain silent about abuse to preserve the dignity of a husband, family or community.

A man does not acquire the right to obedience because he is a husband.

An elder does not acquire the right to humiliation because of age. A manager does not acquire the right to degrade another person because of a job title.

But it does not follow that the answer is to abandon respect altogether.

Listen to conversations about relationships, and a familiar disagreement appears. Some men say things changed when their partners became more financially independent or began earning more than they did.

Some women respond that respect must be earned and that a man who behaves irresponsibly, is unfaithful, refuses to contribute or mistreats his partner cannot continue demanding it.

Both positions reveal how much our expectations of relationships have changed.

Human dignity should not have to be earned. Trust does.

Women’s economic independence is progress. For many women, education and employment have created choices their mothers or grandmothers did not have. A woman who earns her own income is less likely to be economically trapped in a harmful relationship and has greater freedom to make decisions about her future.

That progress should not be negotiated away in the name of culture.

But equality should not require contempt either.

A woman’s salary does not make her partner less deserving of basic dignity, just as a man’s income does not make him the owner of a household. Perhaps part of our difficulty is that we use one word, respect, to describe things that should be separated.

Human dignity should not have to be earned. Trust does.

Authority should be accountable. Admiration can be lost. A title can command professional responsibility without commanding personal reverence. We can disagree with someone, lose trust in them or decide that they should no longer have a place in our lives without believing that humiliation is justified.

This distinction matters as South African families change.

Stats SA recorded 24,202 divorces in 2024, an increase of 8.9% from the previous year. Wives initiated 57.2% of them. It would be easy to turn those figures into a story about women becoming too independent, men becoming less responsible or marriage losing its value. The statistics cannot tell us that.

A divorce number does not tell us whether a marriage ended because of abuse, infidelity, financial pressure, neglect, incompatibility or simply because two people reached the end of their relationship. What it does show is that the assumptions on which many families were once organised cannot be treated as fixed.

If a man’s understanding of respect depends on being the main provider, what happens when his wife earns more? If a woman’s understanding of humility means never challenging her husband, what happens when remaining silent becomes harmful?

The answer cannot be to return women to dependence. It also cannot be to teach a new generation that independence means we no longer owe one another consideration.

The same tension exists in the workplace.

Many professionals, particularly women, have had to unlearn behaviours that encouraged them to be agreeable, apologetic and quiet even when those behaviours limited their careers. Becoming more assertive, negotiating, setting boundaries and speaking with confidence are necessary corrections to workplaces that have often rewarded confidence differently depending on who displayed it.

Yet assertiveness and disrespect are not the same thing.

I have worked in environments where people with the greatest authority were not necessarily those who made the most noise. Strong leaders could reject an idea, address poor performance or make difficult decisions without stripping the person sitting across from them of dignity.

That is where Ubuntu still has something practical to offer the modern workplace.

Ubuntu does not mean keeping an underperforming employee forever. It does not mean avoiding difficult conversations, accepting poor service or agreeing with everyone. It means recognising that accountability and humanity can exist in the same room.

A manager can correct someone without humiliating them. A business can retrench employees without treating them as disposable. We can negotiate firmly without being dishonest. We can compete without believing another person’s failure is necessary for our success.

Social media has made this question more complicated.

Ukuhlonipha, humility, kindness and Ubuntu can still have a place in modern South Africa. But they must exist alongside equality, consent, accountability and the right to leave relationships or environments that become harmful

Previous generations could have a family dispute, relationship argument or workplace disagreement without immediately inviting an audience into it. Today a phone can transform a private conflict into public content within minutes.

That has not been entirely negative. Social media has helped expose abuse, corruption and exploitation that might otherwise have remained hidden. In those cases, speaking publicly can be an act of protection or accountability.

But there is a difference between breaking a harmful silence and turning another person’s humiliation into entertainment.

We increasingly record partners during arguments, post screenshots of private conversations, expose colleagues and ask thousands of strangers to decide who was right before the people involved have even had time to process what happened.

The fact that we can publish something does not settle the question of whether we should.

This is where the older idea behind Ubuntu remains useful. Other people should not become raw material for our performance. Their worst moment does not automatically belong to an audience simply because we happened to record it.

None of this requires us to romanticise the past.

Some inherited practices deserve to disappear. Some interpretations of culture protected patriarchy, silenced young people and allowed those in authority to avoid accountability. Culture should not be protected from criticism simply because it is old.

But neither should the failures of previous generations convince us that every value associated with them has become useless.

We can teach boys that respect does not mean obedience. We can teach girls that humility does not require shrinking themselves. We can teach children to question adults without teaching them that cruelty is confidence. We can teach independence without teaching indifference.

Perhaps that is the more useful question for Heritage Month. Not whether everything we inherited deserves to survive, but whether we are capable of separating what gave people dignity from what denied it.

Ukuhlonipha, humility, kindness and Ubuntu can still have a place in modern South Africa. But they must exist alongside equality, consent, accountability and the right to leave relationships or environments that become harmful.

Respect should never mean fear. It should never require silence in the face of abuse. It should not protect authority from accountability.

But dignity should not become conditional either.

Respect may be earned in some forms. Human dignity is not.