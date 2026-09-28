HERMAN BOIKANYO | The human skills we cannot afford to lose in the age of AI

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Dario Amodei speaks remotely during a Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters on September 23 2026. Picture:

Imagine a future in which a machine helps decide who gets a job, what a child should learn and which patient receives attention first.

Now ask yourself: who decided that the machine should make those choices, and who is responsible when it gets them wrong?

That future is no longer difficult to imagine. Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how we work, learn, create and make decisions. It can analyse vast amounts of information, generate convincing text and perform tasks once considered the preserve of skilled professionals.

Its benefits are considerable. But if we allow technological capability alone to determine how AI is used, we may gradually surrender decisions that require human understanding and accountability.

The question is whether we will continue to develop the qualities that give human activity its meaning and whether we will shape AI to serve those qualities.

Our response must be both personal and collective: strengthen our distinctively human capabilities, learn to work effectively with technology and retain control over decisions that affect people’s lives.

AI can detect patterns in words and suggest a sympathetic response. It does not share a person’s experience or bear the obligations that come with a relationship

Emotional intelligence is one such capability. It is the ability to recognise and manage our own emotions while understanding those of others. A teacher may notice that a student’s silence reflects distress rather than disinterest.

A manager may realise that resistance to a new system comes from fear of being left behind. A business owner may hear disappointment beneath a customer’s polite complaint. These insights allow us to respond with empathy, build trust and sustain relationships.

AI can detect patterns in words and suggest a sympathetic response. It does not share a person’s experience or bear the obligations that come with a relationship.

Creative thinking enables us to imagine what does not yet exist. AI can rapidly produce variations on a proposal, but human creativity also involves questioning the assumptions behind it. Are we addressing the real problem? Whose needs have we overlooked?

What might become possible if we connect ideas from different fields? In South Africa, where entrepreneurs and communities often work under severe constraints, such thinking can turn limited resources into new products, services and opportunities. Technology can help us explore and test ideas; people give innovation its direction and relevance.

Leadership is the capacity to bring people together in pursuit of a worthwhile goal. It involves forming a vision, earning trust, making difficult decisions and helping others grow. A system may organise work and report on performance.

It cannot accept responsibility for how a team is treated during uncertainty or inspire confidence through the example it sets. Leadership rests on relationships between people, strengthened when those with authority listen, act consistently and enable others to contribute.

Ethical judgement helps us distinguish what is possible from what is right. An automated recommendation may be fast, consistent and still unfair. It may overlook circumstances absent from the data or improve efficiency at a cost borne by those with the least power.

AI can help draft or translate a message. A person must judge when to speak, when to listen and whether the conversation has brought people closer to understanding

People must examine these consequences, challenge questionable outcomes and take responsibility for their decisions. Integrity sometimes requires us to reject the easiest option. No institution should be able to excuse a harmful decision by saying that its technology made it.

Complex communication requires more than fluency. We listen for what is said and what remains unsaid. We consider the history behind a disagreement, adapt our message to its audience and find clarity without pretending that a difficult issue is simple.

AI can help draft or translate a message. A person must judge when to speak, when to listen and whether the conversation has brought people closer to understanding.

Adaptability allows us to learn, unlearn and grow as circumstances change. This will be essential as AI alters many occupations. We should become confident users of new tools, but confidence includes the ability to question their output.

An academic can use AI to explore a research question while checking the evidence. An entrepreneur can study customer trends while still talking to customers. A manager can automate routine reporting and devote more time to developing staff. Adaptability helps us gain from technology without becoming dependent on it for every idea or judgement.

Underlying these capabilities are purpose and passion. Human beings are driven by meaning, not only by metrics. We pursue causes and goals we believe matter, and that commitment gives us the resilience to continue through setbacks.

A teacher sees more than a pass rate: they see a young person finding confidence. An entrepreneur sees more than sales: they see a service that improves lives and creates livelihoods.

A leader who communicates such a purpose can inspire others to contribute to something beyond their individual targets. This is how work acquires meaning and, over time, becomes a legacy.

Used thoughtfully, AI can give us more time and better information for the work that matters most. Used without reflection, it can erode the capabilities we neglect to exercise

None of these strengths guarantees that a particular job will remain unchanged. Making ourselves valuable in a changing world takes deliberate effort. We can strengthen empathy through attentive listening, creativity through experimentation, leadership through service and ethical judgement through reflection and accountability.

We must also develop digital and AI literacy so that we understand what these systems do well, where they can fail and when human intervention is necessary. Employers and universities should provide meaningful opportunities to develop both technological and human capabilities.

Individual upskilling, however, is only part of the response. Humanity must also shape the evolution of AI. Developers choose what systems are built. Employers choose where to deploy them. Governments set expectations for their use. Educators decide what learners should still practise for themselves.

Citizens can ask whose interests a system serves and insist that important decisions remain open to explanation and challenge. These choices will determine whether AI broadens human opportunity or gradually makes people peripheral to decisions about their own lives.

The future we should pursue is a partnership between people and technology. Let AI automate suitable tasks, analyse data and help scale useful systems. Let people determine their purpose, build the relationships on which trust depends and remain accountable for the consequences. Used thoughtfully, AI can give us more time and better information for the work that matters most. Used without reflection, it can erode the capabilities we neglect to exercise.

So learn the tools. Upgrade your skills. Invest just as deliberately in the qualities that make you human. Technology can help us achieve more, but it is people who give achievements meaning, bring others along and decide what kind of legacy they will leave.

To remain irreplaceable where we can, we must keep growing. To ensure humanity never becomes irrelevant, we must retain the wisdom and the will to direct the technology we create.

Prof Boikanyo is the head of the department of business management at the University of Johannesburg

Sowetan