MURENDENI LIPHADZI | SA has money, so why are we not building?

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Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has said the conversion of planned tenders into advertised tenders has improved to 58%, but acknowledged this is still 'not good enough'. Picture:

South Africa has become particularly good at announcing infrastructure. We are much less good at building it. That may sound harsh, but the latest numbers make the question difficult to avoid.

Infrastructure South Africa’s latest Construction Book finds 110 projects worth R395bn expected to enter procurement over the next 12 to 18 months.

The country’s broader Strategic Integrated Projects portfolio has grown to more than R1.67-trillion across 195 public- and private-led infrastructure projects.

These are enormous numbers. They represent roads, water infrastructure, energy projects, transport networks, hospitals, municipal infrastructure and other investments that could change the lives of millions of South Africans.

But there is a problem: a project appearing in a government pipeline does not mean a construction worker has been hired. It does not mean a road is being built, a hospital is rising from the ground, or a community is receiving reliable water.

A pipeline is not infrastructure, but construction is infrastructure. This is why one of the most important numbers in South Africa’s infrastructure story may not be the R395bn headline at all.

It is the conversion rate. Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has said the conversion of planned tenders into advertised tenders has improved to 58%, but acknowledged this is still “not good enough”.

That should concern all of us. As someone who works at the intersection of construction research and digital infrastructure policy, I can say this conversion gap is not new, and it is not mysterious. It is the predictable result of a system that has never required projects to be digitally traceable from inception to completion.

If 42% of planned tenders are not reaching the advertised stage, we need to ask a very simple question: what is stopping them?

The answer is not simply a lack of money; it starts much earlier, with how we prepare projects.

There is a difference between identifying that a community needs a water system and having a water project that is ready to be procured.

Before the first contractor can arrive on site, feasibility studies must be completed, designs developed, environmental and other approvals secured, land issues addressed, funding confirmed and procurement documentation prepared.

When these steps are incomplete, governments can announce a project long before they are capable of delivering it.

The result is a dangerous illusion: a pipeline that looks full on paper but contains too few projects that are genuinely ready to move.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently acknowledged this problem, saying South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of infrastructure proposals, but that too many projects are not adequately prepared. The government has also begun strengthening project preparation, including through Infrastructure South Africa’s project preparation facility.

That is the right direction, but preparation alone will not solve the problem. We also have to confront what happens between preparation and procurement.

Procurement is where public money becomes private contracts. It is therefore one of the most important stages for transparency and accountability.

When a project disappears into a maze of approvals, committees, tenders, revisions and delays, it becomes difficult for the public to understand what is happening.

That opacity is a problem in itself. It can create opportunities for political interference, poor decision-making and corruption to flourish.

The answer is not to bypass procurement rules. It is to make the entire process more transparent and traceable.

Imagine being able to look at a public infrastructure project online and see its status: project preparation completed, funding secured, environmental approval obtained, tender issued, bids evaluated, contract awarded, construction started and completion date confirmed.

If the project has been stuck for six months, the system should show where it is stuck and who is responsible.

That is where technology becomes important. South Africa cannot manage a R1.67-trillion infrastructure portfolio with fragmented information, disconnected systems and reports that are outdated by the time they reach decision-makers.

Modern construction depends on structured digital information. Building Information Modelling (BIM), for which South Africa’s Construction Industry Development Board (CIBD) has been developing a national framework, allows government and contractors to understand what is being built, when it should happen, what it should cost, and where risks are emerging before they become crises.

South Africa is one of the few countries with a project pipeline of this scale that still has no statutory BIM requirement embedded in public procurement.

Countries with far smaller infrastructure programmes, including several of our Brics partners, have already made this a non-negotiable condition of public contracts. We have not. That is a choice, and it is the wrong one.

However, the bigger opportunity is not simply digitising construction. It is digitising accountability. The government should be able to track a project from the moment it enters the pipeline to the day it is handed over to the public.

The public should not have to wait for an annual report, parliamentary question or investigative journalist to discover a major infrastructure project has stalled.

There should be a digital trail. This matters because infrastructure is not an abstract economic concept.

South Africa therefore needs to change how it thinks about infrastructure.

We should stop celebrating the size of our project pipeline as though the pipeline itself is the achievement. The achievement is delivery.

The latest Construction Book is useful because it gives investors and the construction industry greater visibility of opportunities.

The government’s decision to introduce quarterly performance reporting is particularly important because it creates the possibility of tracking whether projects are moving.

However, the test of this initiative will not be how impressive the next Construction Book looks. It will be how many projects leave the book and arrive on construction sites.

South Africa does not need another list of promises. It needs projects that are properly prepared, transparently procured, digitally tracked and relentlessly driven towards completion.

We have the infrastructure needs and capital. We have construction companies, engineers, architects, project managers and other professionals with the expertise to build.

What we need now is the institutional discipline to make all these pieces work together. The real infrastructure crisis is not that South Africa does not know what needs to be built.

We have construction companies, engineers, architects, quantity surveyors and project managers with genuine expertise. We have postgraduate researchers studying these problems.

We have institutions such as the CIDB with the regulatory reach to mandate change. What we lack is the institutional discipline to align these assets behind a single, accountable delivery system.

The reality is this: until we fix the pipeline, billions will remain impressive numbers on paper rather than roads, bridges, hospitals, water systems and jobs on the ground.

South Africa does not have an infrastructure ambition problem. It has an infrastructure execution problem. Execution requires exactly what we have been avoiding: transparency, digital accountability, and the institutional courage to hold every stalled project to account.

Dr Liphadzi is deputy director of the Sustainable Human Settlement and Construction Research Centre at the University of Johannesburg.

Sowetan