READER LETTER | Time to address xenophobia in SA

Xenophobia in SA is utterly unacceptable and must be addressed immediately. We have reached a point where statements and pledges are insufficient; we demand concrete action from the government, the SA Human Rights Commission, and the Equality Court.

Xenophobia is being used as a political tool by the ANC and the Patriotic Front. The ANC can deny this, but the reality is that xenophobic attitudes are rooted in unresolved tribal divisions among black South Africans.

Certain government ministers, such as health minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba, have exploited xenophobia for their political gain by dismissing the suffering of desperate immigrants.

When she was Limpopo MEC for health, Ramathuba gained notoriety for verbally abusing a sick Zimbabwean woman for her nationality. Her insults are reminiscent of the humiliation suffered by black people before 1994.

If the government genuinely aimed to combat xenophobia, it would prioritise raising awareness about these issues with the same intensity it applies to GBV and LGBTQ+ rights.

We urge the HRC to bring the issue of vigilantism before the Constitutional Court. As a signatory to UN human rights treaties, SA must address these concerns seriously. — Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung