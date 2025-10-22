READER LETTER | SA needs educated political leaders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In China, if you are not accomplished, educated, rich or wealthy, you are not allowed to enter politics. In other words, they want the best of the best to lead their country. I’m not sure if that’s right or wrong, but it is working and that’s why it is one of the superpowers.

A few years ago, Kenya decided that no one would be a parliamentarian without a junior degree. Parliamentarians should be able to understand complex issues and simplify them for ordinary citizens.

In contrast, anyone can be an MP in SA. About two years ago, it was reported that some councillors can’t read and write. As a result, they fail to make quality decisions and are easily manipulated. That’s a cause for concern.

During the Jacob Zuma era, the Gupta brothers were in control of the government. They decided who should be in the cabinet and who should not. In essence, they took decisions on behalf of the president. And they also made a lot of money through manipulation. They are now fugitives and live in another country.

It has become apparent that SA is controlled by mafias. These individuals buy politicians and control them. They tell them what and what not to do. As a result, they get big government tenders through cabinet ministers and influential politicians. And our political leaders pretend they know nothing.

We have construction mafias, water mafias and hospital mafias. These mafias are linked to big politicians, and they are filthy rich. Hangwani Maumela is a classic example. Maybe it’s time we consider establishing standards for our political leaders, just like in China. — Thabile Mange, Kagiso