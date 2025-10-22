READER LETTER | Tolashe always missing in action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of social development is unfortunate to have a minister like Sisisi Tolashe. Always missing in action, she’s like a phantom operating in the dark shadows.

The department is in a mess and leaderless. Instead of hiring her lover’s clueless niece and giving her a hefty salary, she should have concentrated on fighting the shortages of staff at the ground level.

Tolashe has no shame; after blowing R3m on her passionate outing (honeymoon) with her younger lover and her cronies, under the guise of special advisers, they advised her to give pensioners a “raise” of R10.

Bathabile Dlamini was by far better than her successors, Lindiwe Zulu and Tolashe, as social development ministers. During her tenure, Dlamini hired social workers permanently and protected and took care of pensioners despite the “skeleton nyana” in her closet.

The problem with Scopa is that it just questions and does no investigations, no payback of the money or criminal charges. How I wish there was a Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in every government department.

You know, the last time social development had a respectful minister, it was when Zola Skweyiya led it. − Bushy Green, Kagiso