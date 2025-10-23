READER LETTER | Crime has muddied SA’s future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Given the information coming out of the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee, both investigating allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, I am really worried about the future of our country.

The sheer graft among politicians, police, senior governmental officials, the judiciary and criminal syndicates has made SA a living crisis. Even more worrying is how the commission’s recommendations will be implemented with corrupt senior personnel at every level of public service.

The fact that it took a police general’s unconventional approach for President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond meaningfully to the problem is equally a sore point.

What is clearly coming out of these enquiries is the picture of easily corruptible politicians, government officials, police and judiciary officials.

Now that Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has brought the rot in the political, social and administrative malpractices in our criminal justice system into the open, there should be no lame excuses in getting our abominable crime situation remedied.

If the masses are not convinced about the political will of those in authority to remedy this situation, no one should blame them when they, too, resort to unconventional methods of renewing, reconstructing and rebranding our nation. − George Mukhwa-Randima