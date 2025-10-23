READER LETTER | I believe Teffo over Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first made his allegations about interference in police work by politicians and crime bosses, the whole country rallied behind him and fought off attempts to oppose him. However, the masses have been regaining their senses, slowly, one by one. Mkhwanazi is selective with his truth.

Referring to Shadrack Sibiya, he told the nation that there can never be peace between a police officer and a criminal. However, Adv Malesela Teffo referred to Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and his ilk as dangerous people.

The admirers of Mkhwanazi still do not ask themselves why Mkhwanazi would defend a dangerous person who has committed all sorts of unlawful things in the SAPS. Though Teffo is yet to produce evidence for his thoughts, I believe him.

Mkhwanazi referred to Khumalo’s bail conditions as “very bizarre”, while Teffo calls them perfect.

This could cast a shadow of doubt on Mkhwanazi’s integrity. There appears to have been a fallout among the corrupt top brass in the police and they threaten each other with arrests. As for Mkhwanazi, he has made up his mind which corrupt cops he is going to make peace with and which ones he is not going to. - Tebogo Brown, Witpoortjie