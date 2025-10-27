READER LETTER | A judge should be beyond reproach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Integrity is the bedrock of the judicial system. Witness B at the Madlanga commission investigating allegations of political interference and criminality in the police and judiciary has given disturbing evidence about the conduct of a very senior judge.

The matter arises from the bail application of alleged crime boss Katiso “KT” Molefe in the high court. The judge intervened improperly, saying Molefe cannot be held under house arrest as he needs to travel on business. He also said the murder accused cannot be restricted to Gauteng, as he has a girlfriend and a child in KwaZulu-Natal.

These two matters raise serious concerns about the judge’s integrity. A judge should be beyond reproach. There is a stench of improper conduct engulfing the high court. It is submitted that the chief justice will be wise to place the senior judge on precautionary leave until the Madlanga commission’s findings are released to the public. — Jeffrey Mothuloe, CA (SA)

