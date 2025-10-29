READER LETTER | Cardoso is a winner, leave him alone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are people with clandestine agendas towards Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. The more he succeeds, the more we hear whispers of disapproval about him as a coach of Masandawana.

The Betway Premiership is almost at the season’s halfway stage and Sundowns are on top. What can be wrong with that, for Cardoso to receive so much criticism even from Downs die-hards?

The CAF Champions League has started and Cardoso’s approach is yielding results as the team easily qualified for the group stages. That means the Portuguese mentor is on track to guide the yellow side to continental glory.

Perhaps he’s not stylish in his approach, but coaches are of different characters; each must be judged on their progress.

The primary objective of some coaches is not always about scoring many goals but about winning the match smartly, especially in cup competitions.

Let us not prescribe to others how to achieve their objectives. If Cardoso is not good for Sundowns, then let the results show that. But for now, he must be left alone because his team is on top. - AK Bantseke, GaRankuwa

