READER LETTER | Regulate costly food prices

In his weekly letter to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged SA’s grocery retailers to do more to reduce food prices, as the high costs are negatively affecting the poor.

The rising prices severely impact the unemployed, as they have limited or no income to absorb the increased cost of basic necessities. This leads to greater food insecurity, poor nutrition and deeper poverty. Even those employed are struggling to cope.

Their salaries remain stagnant, while the cost of essential groceries continues to climb, leaving little room for savings or other basic needs. According to a study by the University of Stellenbosch Business School, the instability caused by price hikes can have a long-lasting impact on poverty.

Despite external pressures, retailers can still help keep prices reasonable to support affordability. The government should play a key role in regulating and monitoring unjustified price increases to protect consumers.

Lastly, advocacy groups should play their part in educating consumers about budgeting, nutrition and affordable food options. This empowers individuals to make informed choices and manage limited resources more effectively. - Lebohang Majara, Pimville

Sowetan