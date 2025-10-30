READER LETTER | Morero leadership revives Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I want to express my gratitude towards Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero.

Many people had doubted his ability because of what he said during his acceptance speech after he was elected as the mayor for the second time in August 2024. He said he can’t promise much because of the serious challenges the city faced at the time.

In just about a year in office, the diminutive man of fewer words has achieved a great deal.

He inherited a collapsed city with negative finances and bad credit ratings from the previous mayors, including those from the DA.

Morero has brought a breath of fresh air to the residents. We see clean spaces emerging again in the city. The CBD is becoming cleaner by the day and will surely attract investors again to boost the economy of the city.

Morero has managed to clean the parks, clear illegal dumping, restore broken traffic lights and street lights, clear blocked stormwater drains, patch potholes and stop water leakages.

In one year, Morero has also turned around the city’s finances to a positive and fully funded budget.

Bravo to Enoch Sello Dada Morero, a true son of Johannesburg. – Moses Zola Ka-Manake, Roodekrans

