READER LETTER | Gambling is threatening SA

Gambling is becoming a national problem because our clueless leaders are unaware of how desperate people have become to live another day.

It would appear that it is a sin to be poor because, come to think of it, a lot of poor people are gambling out of desperation. Placing bets on sports results, horses and the lottery is their only hope out of poverty when there’s nothing else giving hope.

Even children are being dragged into this addictive habit because, in their minds, they are helping their parents survive.

The Consumer Commission must step in to demand fairer practices by the lottery and other gambling operators.

We hope the government can attend to the gambling habit that is threatening the well-being of our people. — M Machacha