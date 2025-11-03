READER LETTER | SA bears brunt of Africa’s failures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joburg is a mess, overcrowded, chaotic and in turmoil. All of Africa is here, and fighting law enforcement officers on the streets for demanding to see travel and trade permits.

The ANC has an impossible task on its hands: to cater to the needs of the citizens of so many countries, with a budget that can hardly meet the needs of its own.

SA is struggling to stem the decay that has set in in our country because we cannot afford it, just as we have become unbelievably overwhelmed by a fast-growing population.

The transformation agenda has totally miscarried, and there is no point in turning a blind eye to the failure. Even worse, we are bearing the brunt of the failures of policies in other countries. The citizens of those countries have fled to ours and demand to be taken care of.

There’s an enduring argument that some of these failed states helped our liberation struggle. Is that a valid position to undermine our clear immigration laws?

Lawlessness never builds. It is time to rethink this whole transformation agenda and bring order to our lives as South Africans. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.