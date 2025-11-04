READER LETTER | Clarity on power tariff welcomed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Issuing tariff decisions late, without reasons, and often after municipal budgets and public participation had already closed, says the writer

The Pretoria high court’s adoption of the City of Cape Town’s proposals to impose strict timelines on the National Energy Regulator of SA’s decision-making process for municipal electricity tariff approvals is welcomed.

For far too long, Nersa’s delays and disorganisation have created chaos for municipalities across SA — issuing tariff decisions late, without reasons, and often after municipal budgets and public participation had already closed. This reckless pattern has now been stopped in its tracks.

In a powerful ruling on Friday, the court declared Nersa’s 2025/26 public participation process invalid and ordered that the regulator must:

By January 31 each year: Inform municipalities of the increases granted to Eskom and other generators.

Publish for public input: Every municipality’s cost-of-supply study and tariff application.

By May 5 each year: Finalise and publish all municipal tariff decisions with full reasons.

These timelines — originally proposed by the DA-led City of Cape Town — were accepted by both the court and the applicants, AfriForum. The order brings much-needed order, predictability, and fairness to the electricity tariff-setting process.

This is not just a legal win — it’s a victory for accountability, good governance, and every SA consumer who deserves transparency in how tariffs are determined. — Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha