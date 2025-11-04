Letters

READER LETTER | Clarity on power tariff welcomed

Author Image

Reader letter

Eskom says its generation recovery plan has brought stability to the power grid.
Issuing tariff decisions late, without reasons, and often after municipal budgets and public participation had already closed, says the writer (123rf.com/ File photo)

The Pretoria high court’s adoption of the City of Cape Town’s proposals to impose strict timelines on the National Energy Regulator of SA’s decision-making process for municipal electricity tariff approvals is welcomed.

For far too long, Nersa’s delays and disorganisation have created chaos for municipalities across SA — issuing tariff decisions late, without reasons, and often after municipal budgets and public participation had already closed. This reckless pattern has now been stopped in its tracks.

In a powerful ruling on Friday, the court declared Nersa’s 2025/26 public participation process invalid and ordered that the regulator must:

  • By January 31 each year: Inform municipalities of the increases granted to Eskom and other generators.
  • Publish for public input: Every municipality’s cost-of-supply study and tariff application.
  • By May 5 each year: Finalise and publish all municipal tariff decisions with full reasons.

These timelines — originally proposed by the DA-led City of Cape Town — were accepted by both the court and the applicants, AfriForum. The order brings much-needed order, predictability, and fairness to the electricity tariff-setting process.

This is not just a legal win — it’s a victory for accountability, good governance, and every SA consumer who deserves transparency in how tariffs are determined. — Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

IEC pleased as many first-time voters register for municipal elections

2

Township ballet academy empowers young dancers

3

VIDEO | Brown Mogotsi shooting: real attack or staged?

4

LISTEN | If Malema had Mandela’s approach, he would be SA’s president - Player

5

WATCH | Khumalo to resume testimony at Madlanga commission

Top Stories