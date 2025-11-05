Letters

READER LETTER | BEE not helping ordinary people

Author Image

READER LETTER

ANC flags line the streets in Naturena ahead of the ANC 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
ANC flags (THULANI MBELE)

The ANC-led government had good intentions when it introduced the black empowerment policy (BEE). The idea was to deracialise the economy and empower black people to rise in sectors of the economy where they had historically been denied participation.

After years of failures by BEE, the DA – the second powerful political party in the land – has been very vocal of late in its opposition to BEE in its current form.

The party has proposed the reconstruction of the policy, to open it up to more citizens. Whether the DA really cares, is a debatable matter.

However, the question remains: Is BEE benefiting black people, and women? Who is benefiting from BEE? Clearly, it is not ordinary people but politically connected individuals who are reaping the rewards of BEE.

I understand why these beneficiaries are defending it, as they stand to lose big time if it is scrapped.

On the other hand, BEE is also benefiting white entrepreneurs who use black people to front for their companies. It is not always exploitable black people, but greedy individuals with access to power are also in the fronting game.

Lastly, I’m concerned that the majority of people in this country are not participating in this important debate, yet it is about them. They’re allowing black fat cats to be their voice, yet they’re serving their own interests.

Scrap BEE once and for all. - Thabile Mange

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ramaphosa will not resign after the G20 Summit – Chauke

2

Savvy tips to help you outsmart online fraudsters this Black Friday

3

Shop smart, avoid debt this Black Friday

4

Cachalia questions task force disbandment amid rising political killings

5

How police plan to get statement from the elusive Brown Mogotsi

Top Stories