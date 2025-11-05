READER LETTER | BEE not helping ordinary people

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC-led government had good intentions when it introduced the black empowerment policy (BEE). The idea was to deracialise the economy and empower black people to rise in sectors of the economy where they had historically been denied participation.

After years of failures by BEE, the DA – the second powerful political party in the land – has been very vocal of late in its opposition to BEE in its current form.

The party has proposed the reconstruction of the policy, to open it up to more citizens. Whether the DA really cares, is a debatable matter.

However, the question remains: Is BEE benefiting black people, and women? Who is benefiting from BEE? Clearly, it is not ordinary people but politically connected individuals who are reaping the rewards of BEE.

I understand why these beneficiaries are defending it, as they stand to lose big time if it is scrapped.

On the other hand, BEE is also benefiting white entrepreneurs who use black people to front for their companies. It is not always exploitable black people, but greedy individuals with access to power are also in the fronting game.

Lastly, I’m concerned that the majority of people in this country are not participating in this important debate, yet it is about them. They’re allowing black fat cats to be their voice, yet they’re serving their own interests.

Scrap BEE once and for all. - Thabile Mange