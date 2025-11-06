READER LETTER | Joburg is cleaning up its act

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A G20 sign on the M1 near Omonde in preparation of the G20 Summit.

Not long ago, the City of Joburg had a poor reputation due to several issues, including inadequate service delivery and rapidly deteriorating infrastructure.

A painful indicator has been the frequent and prolonged water disruptions, which have caused significant frustration, anger, and hardship for many residents.

But, recently, events have taken a new turn with the launch of a citywide clean-up campaign led by mayor Dada Morero.

Through this campaign, aimed at restoring order, enforcing bylaws, and removing informal traders from illegal trading spots due to noncompliance with municipal regulations.

The operation has helped improve the city’s image among residents, many of whom have applauded the effort.

Some may argue that the campaign is driven by the upcoming G20 summit later this month. Morero refuted the claim, stating that consistent service delivery would continue beyond the summit, including efforts to resolve the city’s water crisis.

Overall, this high-impact bylaws enforcement operation is likely to leave a lasting impression on many residents who had previously lost hope in the city. — Lebohang Majara